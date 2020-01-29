Fears of a greater & # 39; Iranophobia & # 39; seize the Iranian-American community | USA news

New York, USA – In the weeks following the assassination in the United States of the main Iranian commander Qassem Soliemani, fears of a greater "Iranophobia,quot; have affected some in the Iranian-American community amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States.

Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at Iraqi bases that house US troops earlier this month after the assassination of Soliemani on January 3.

In response to the attacks, the United States announced that it was imposing additional sanctions on Iran, including sanctions on eight Iranian officials who, he said, were involved in "destabilizing,quot; activities in the Middle East.

Iranian Americans have observed the latest developments with concern for family and friends in Iran, but also with renewed fears of a violent reaction against their communities in the United States.

"The spread of Iranophobia in the Western media is leading to our dehumanization," an American Iranian told Al Jazeera Monna Sabouri. "Iranian Americans are being stripped of their constitutional rights. And of our humanity."

Immediately after the murder of Soleimani in the United States, the cities of the United States were on alert for possible reprisals.

It makes people feel scared to say that they are Iranians for fear of how others would react because in all the news they tell you that Iranians are terrorists and that you should be afraid. Lily Tajaddini, Iranian-American activist

Although the US Department of Homeland Security announced that "there was no specific and credible threat against the homeland," officials from cities like New York issued statements saying they were prepared to respond to any threat from Iran.

"We will have to be alert to this threat for a long time," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted immediately after the drone attack in Soleimani.

Los Angeles police intensified patrols on potential targets, sources told local media, although they acknowledged there were no specific threats.

Such rhetoric and actions, Iranian Americans said, often unfairly put them in defense and make them the target of possible discrimination.

"Publications like this suggest that Iran is a terrorist country and, therefore, Iranians are terrorists," Lily Tajaddini, an Iranian-American activist in Washington, DC, told Al Jazeera. "It makes people feel scared to say they are Iranians for fear of how others would react because in all the news they tell you that Iranians are terrorists and that you should be afraid."

Tajaddini said she also believes that this type of rhetoric leads to the spread of iophobia.

"State officials say they take these measures to make our communities safer, but who is really safer when they point to members of their communities for being Iranian?" she asked.

Tensions increased after the US drone attack that killed a top Iranian commander in Iraq (Eduardo Muñoz / Reuters)

For some, fear has become a reality, with reports of further interrogation and denials of visas for those trying to enter the United States.

Last week, Mohammad Shahab Dehghani Hossein Abadi, a 24-year-old Iranian student enrolled at a university in Boston, Massachusetts, was deported despite a court order that stopped his expulsion. At least a dozen other Iranian students have returned home despite having visas, US media reported.

Just after the murder of Soleimani, a group of dozens of Iranians and Iranians were detained, some for up to 10 hours, at a border crossing in Blaine, Washington, and were asked about their political affiliations.

At that time, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Service (CBP) denied that there was a specific directive for the arrest of travelers of Iranian descent, but reports over the weekend cited a US lawyer. UU. That he was contacted by a CBP agent who responded to the official narrative.

Old wound, new fear

For Iranian Americans who have been in the United States during other times of escalation, such fears and experiences of "Iranophobia,quot; bring back memories of a dark past.

"Such practices, although rare, concern this community that they are being pigeonholed," said Mehrzad Boroujerdi, an American Iranian and director of the School of Public and International Affairs of the Polytechnic Institute of Virginia and the State University.

"For some of us old enough to have experienced mandatory fingerprints during the Iranian hostage crisis of 1979-1980, there is a sense of discomfort that emanates from a reasoning mode of guilt by association," Boroujerdi told Al Jazeera, referring to the United States embassy. Acquisition of students in which 52 Americans were held hostage for 444 days in Tehran.

Reza H Akbari, a graduate student who was born in Iran but has US citizenship, said he heard countless stories from his parents and grandparents about how they were treated during the crisis and after.

But he said that things have worsened in recent times due to social networks and the ease with which false and alarmist information can be shared.

"There has been an increase in social networks that unfairly and unfairly asks Iranian Americans to demonstrate their loyalty to the United States," he said, adding that these instances cause a lot of anxiety among a population where many consider the United States their home, or at least your second home.

"Being forced as if you did not belong or being questioned to prove that you are negative, that you are a good citizen and believe in the nation is something, that is a great concern in the community," he told Al Jazeera.

Attendees hold flags of Iran and the United States when US Iranians from across California converge in Los Angeles to participate in the California Convention for a Free Iran (Patrick T Fallon / Reuters)

There are between 500,000 and one million people of Iranian descent living in the United States, according to the United States Department of State, with the highest concentration in southern California.

A survey conducted by the Iranian American Public Affairs Alliance, a nonprofit organization for Iranian Americans, suggested that more than 50 percent of Iranian Americans oppose any kind of US action against Iran. The survey was conducted before the last escalation with Iran.

About 66 percent of respondents rated Trump's handling of US-Iran relations as poor. About 71 percent of those who responded to a similar survey in 2016, the last year of the presidency of former President Barack Obama, rated his handling of US-Iran relations as excellent or good.

In 2018, Trump withdrew the U.S. UU. From the historic Iran nuclear agreement of 2015, which strictly restricted Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for ending the sanctions that had seriously damaged its economy.

Since then, Trump has established a policy of "maximum pressure,quot; on Iran, including the reimposition of sanctions, and tensions between the two countries have increased.

Diverse community

Some sections of the Iranian-American community agree with tougher measures on Iran, no matter who implements them, said Mana Kharrazi, an Iranian-American community organizer who until recently worked in New York.

"There are people who are very directly connected with that 1979 trauma, and for that particular generation, that trauma and anger they feel for that is what drives them the most," Kharrazi told Al Jazeera. "The group that would talk about regime change at all costs; for them, it's not a matter of the Trump administration, but they just want someone who is tough on Iran."

But for those who grew up in the United States, the concerns are different.

"We are very alarmed and afraid that all this will become a great trauma for the generation of young people who are now growing in the United States," Kharrazi said.

"People go to school in a climate full of memes from World War III (that) all their classmates are joking, and for them it is not a joke, it is about their grandparents and their relatives and this identity that still they don't fully understand, "he said that Iranian-American students have to go to school immediately after the crisis.

Kharrazi is not alone with his worries. Los Angeles-based writer and producer, Mahyad Tousi, felt a similar fear that his seven-year-old son would return to school in the middle of these conversations.

Tousi, who was born in the USA. UU. And then he lived in Iran for a few years before returning at the age of 13, he remembers returning to a country in 1986 that was suddenly very hostile to his Iranian identity.

He had to sit down with his son to explain what was happening before sending him to school at the beginning of the year.

"That feeling seemed very visceral," he told Al Jazeera about his own childhood trauma returning to the light of the situation. "People know he's Iranian, he's wearing it on his sleeve, he's proud of that culturally and he talks a lot about it and … you throw something like this into the situation and suddenly what you love, and that's part of you, which he understands as half of his identity, becomes the part by which people attack him. "

As for the Iranophobia experienced by some, Tousi says he has experienced it all his life, so there was no specific increase he has personally felt.

But differences in experience for different Iranians is perhaps what most accurately represents the diversity of the Iranian-American community in terms of their views on the current situation.

The Iranian-American community is a fairly large and diverse community and the history of the Islamic Republic It has helped create divisions among this community. Mehrzad Boroujerdi, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

Even for the most relaxed critics, the last climb has them to the limit.

An Iranian-American student at Syracuse University in New York said that this time, many of those who generally "stop,quot; are now expressing their fears.

The student, who wished to remain anonymous for security reasons, was born and raised in Syracuse.

"Generally, I am looking for people who have already survived a war, have already survived a revolution, have already survived living in Iran during these things," the student told Al Jazeera.

"I look at them to see if I'm in too much panic, but it seems that everyone is quite scared right now and is still uncertain," said the student. "It seems like something really big happened overnight."

Meanwhile, experts like Akbari warn that it is important for policymakers to recognize that the Iranian-American community is huge and has different opinions, and that overgeneralization and treatment of the community with a single school of thought only causes more problems.

"From the first moment, it seems that decision makers in the United States completely ignore the nuances of the community living in the United States," Akbari said.

Boroujerdi, from Virginia, agreed.

"The Iranian-American community is a fairly large and diverse community," he said, "and the history of the Islamic Republic has helped create divisions among this community. "