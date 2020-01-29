%MINIFYHTML7f2484f5c0aec440ed9728bf880fa06911% %MINIFYHTML7f2484f5c0aec440ed9728bf880fa06912%

Before the 2019 season, there were three players in the race for first place in the TE fantasy ranking: George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz. After a negative year of Ertz, they were reduced to two before 2020. We decided to place Kittle at number 1 in our first tight-wing classifications, but many things can change between now and next September.

Evan Engram and O.J. Howard will be two of the most difficult players to qualify after disappointing in 2019. Engram fought a foot injury for a large part of the season and was occasionally excluded from production even while playing. Howard was greatly underutilized by Bruce Arians, and if he stays in Tampa Bay he can continue to be a talent without opportunity.

One name that you may have forgotten is near our top 15 is Will Dissly. After he was so effective at the beginning of the season for Seattle before breaking his left Achilles, we will have to see how his recovery is. If you are ready near the beginning of the season, there is no reason why you cannot produce in the same way. If it was out for a prolonged period yet to start 2020, Jacob Hollister would fall somewhere in the top 20.

Several closed ends have contracts that expire at the end of the 2019 season, which means they will need new agreements or end up in another place for the & # 39; 20. Among them are Austin Hooper, Eric Ebron, Hunter Henry and Hollister. There will also be a tight wing or two relatively tall recruits, but rookie tight ends are fickle (as Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson showed in & # 39; 19), so they are now out of our top 20.

Fantasy football rankings from early 2020: TE

These ratings are for standard leagues.