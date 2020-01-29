Fantasy football rankings from early 2020: Kicker

%MINIFYHTMLab5e1cc6a01560b9a99ddfa52cb1fd0b11% %MINIFYHTMLab5e1cc6a01560b9a99ddfa52cb1fd0b12%

Kicker is a fantasy football position volatile enough as it is, and qualifying kickers more than six months before the NFL season is probably a silly task. But here we are with our ranking of top 12 kickers from the beginning of 2020, only for those of you crazy enough to worry.

My biggest regret is not being able to include Rodrigo Blankenship, an incoming rookie who may be the only kicker recruited in 2020. The Georgia Bulldog with the cool name, great shows and big leg could be relevant fantasy next season if he lands with a good team and avoid the rookie blues that plague many kickers. But it's no use classifying it now.

Some of our 2019 favorites reached our top 12, including Michael Badgley and Joey Slye. There are three other players who did it due to solid seasons that were unexpected: Matt Gay, Zane Gonzalez and Younghoe Koo. Could the three return to previous expectations in 2020? Sure, but until we see some evidence of that, their 2019 seasons were too impressive to put aside the list.

He probably couldn't care less about the concept of a rebound kicker, but if he's looking for one, bet on Ka’imi Fairbairn. It was amazing in 2018 before fighting for most of the & # 39; 19. However, Fairbairn made some big kicks on the stretch, and plays for what should be a strong offense by Texans. That might be enough to return it to fantasy relevance next year.

Now that you've read all that, seriously, you should It has something better to do than read kicker ratings at this time. Go do that.

Fantasy football rankings of early 2020: kickers

These ratings are for standard leagues.