EXPERT: & # 39; Kobe Bryant felt no pain while dying & # 39 ;!

Rob Bremmer, pilot and instructor, comes forward to claim that NBA star Kobe Bryant probably didn't feel "pain,quot; during or after the helicopter crash that killed him.

The pilot was in a plane crash, similar to Kobe's, and he said it didn't hurt a little.

This is what it says happened:

In August 1984 I was a flight instructor, a passenger was flying to Monterey California. We were making an instrumental approach in the clouds. The instruments failed in a way that I thought was in progress correctly. To summarize, we fly a Grumman Tiger at an approach speed (90) beyond the airport (time problem) towards a hill at an approach path angle, in the fog. This generally cannot be survived.

But the pilot survived. And now you can give a first-hand description of what it feels like to fall into a plane crash: