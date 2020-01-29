EXPERT: & # 39; Kobe Bryant felt no pain while dying & # 39 ;!

Rob Bremmer, pilot and instructor, comes forward to claim that NBA star Kobe Bryant probably didn't feel "pain,quot; during or after the helicopter crash that killed him.
The pilot was in a plane crash, similar to Kobe's, and he said it didn't hurt a little.
This is what it says happened:
In August 1984 I was a flight instructor, a passenger was flying to Monterey California. We were making an instrumental approach in the clouds. The instruments failed in a way that I thought was in progress correctly. To summarize, we fly a Grumman Tiger at an approach speed (90) beyond the airport (time problem) towards a hill at an approach path angle, in the fog. This generally cannot be survived.
But the pilot survived. And now you can give a first-hand description of what it feels like to fall into a plane crash:
When I saw a brush brush appear in the clouds, at 90 mph, my thought was "this is it,quot;. When we hit, our bodies were thrown forward. My face hit the instrument panel hard. There was no pain when my nose broke, when my glasses hit my face, I broke my arm and suffered a rapid deceleration and extreme bruises.
The same for the passenger. I fainted, the last view was the instrument panel. Feeling of complete acceptance and painless. He arrived some time later. Body back, head back, the top of the plane disappeared. We were erect No pain.
My face felt wet. I touched it with my right hand and thought it was blood. My passenger was screaming, get out, get out.