Exeter's flanker, Matt Kvesic, is free from foul play by the disciplinary panel | Rugby Union News

Matt Kvesic was cited for hitting an opponent with his knee

Exeter flanker Matt Kvesic has been released from foul play by an independent

disciplinary panel after being summoned for hitting an opponent with his knee.

The England international, who disputed the charge, was reported by Commissioner Paul Hull citing the game after the Premier League game of Gallagher Exeter against Sale Sharks last Saturday.

But the appointment was dismissed, and Kvesic is free to play with immediate effect.

In a statement issued by Rugby Football Union, independent panel president Charles Cuthbert said: "The panel heard evidence from the player while watching the video.

"With the benefit of its explanation of how the incident occurred, the panel concluded that the incident was accidental and not an act of foul play.

"As such, the appointment was dismissed and the player was free to play with immediate effect."