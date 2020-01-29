Eva Marcille makes her fans cry with this post

Eva Marcille shared a video related to Kobe Bryant on her social media account, and this made most of her fans cry. This is what he published about the beloved star.

Someone said this after watching the video: "Dope and deep at the same time," and someone else posted this: "That made me cry #daddysgirls."

Another follower said: "This is very painful, and I'm just a fan, I can't imagine what these families are going through," and someone else posted: "This broke me all the way,quot; RIP Kobe & GiGi👑 "

Another Instagram installer posted: & # 39; As a 3-year-old daddy girl, this anecdote gives me the chills … praying for their families & # 39; and someone else wrote: & # 39; Omg 😥 so sad that I have no words to describe the pain he sends to his family Stronger wishes. Well, you didn't give the @evamarcille fabric warning! Memories like that are too special. "

Another follower said: & # 39; Thank you for sharing when you met someone who just doesn't know what impact or memory they will have on you … that was a good ☝️ & # 39; and a follower posted this: & # 39; Yes … crying at work and I can not help you … 😩💔 … ooohh sir this hurts.

Another Instagram installer also shared his opinion: I R.I.H @kobebryant and @GiGi and with the other members of the tragic accident. R.I.H, we will really miss you. "

A follower said this about Kobe and Gianna: ‘She and he had the best bond you can see. The love they share as father and daughter loved each other so much that they left the earth together. May God protect those children and their mother. "

In other news, Eva managed to impress her fans while posing with Cynthia Bailey on Bravo TV – RHOA Aftershow.

He showed his short blond hair and long, toned legs in the photos he shared on his social media account.



