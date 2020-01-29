European summary: Christian Eriksen debuts at Inter Milan while Real Madrid and PSG win comfortable victories | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML100c806402a3e4ff0f608e079e0dd49311% %MINIFYHTML100c806402a3e4ff0f608e079e0dd49312%

Inter will face Napoli for a place in the final of Coppa Italia; Real Madrid hits Real Zaragoza and PSG in the French Cup





%MINIFYHTML100c806402a3e4ff0f608e079e0dd49313% %MINIFYHTML100c806402a3e4ff0f608e079e0dd49314% Christian Eriksen left the bench when Inter Milan beat Fiorentina in San Siro

Christian Eriksen left the bench to make his debut at Inter Milan when Antonio Conte's men reached the semifinals of the Italian Cup on Wednesday.

The star of Denmark completed its 17.5 million pound movement from Tottenham on Tuesday and was immediately included in Inter's team to face Fiorentina.

Eriksen started the game on the bench but replaced Manchester United flop Alexis Sánchez after 66 minutes when Inter won a 2-1 victory at San Siro.

The magnificent winner of Nicolo Barella helped Inter organize a meeting of Coppa Italia semifinals with Napoli.

Antonio Candreva put Inter at the head of halftime, before a header by Martín Cáceres attracted visitors at the time level.

Denmark midfielder Eriksen only joined Inter Milan from Tottenham on Tuesday

But a scorching attack by Barella decided the quarterfinals when the midfielder ran into a clearance to shoot a low shot in the 67th minute, moments after Eriksen entered.

Inter, who won the Italian Cup seven times, but not since 2011, will face Napoli in two stages between February and March for a place in the final, either against Juventus or AC Milan.

Copa del Rey: Real Madrid cruise to the quarterfinals

Karim Benzema celebrates his goal while Real Madrid progressed to the quarterfinals

Real Madrid reserved their place in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey when goals from Raphael Varane, Lucas Vázquez, Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema saw the team of Zinedine Zidane record a 4-0 victory against Real Zaragoza.

Luka Jovic, Lucas and Vinicius began attacking for Los Blancos and came forward when Varane tapped on the far post of a Toni Kroos crossing after only six minutes.

Lucas was the beneficiary of another Kroos pass after 32 minutes with the end producing a good finish while driving to the corner.

Vinicius made it 3-0 after a good exchange with James Rodriguez before Benzema reached his first goal of 2020 with a cut by Dani Carvajal.

French Cup: PSG walks while SAS Epinal surprises Lille

Pablo Sarabia was on the Paris Saint-Germain score in the French Cup

Ligue 1 leaders, Paris Saint-Germain, advanced to the quarterfinals of the French Cup with a comfortable 2-0 victory at Pau's third level on Wednesday.

The goals of Leandro Paredes and Pablo Sarabia on both sides of the half-time were enough to get the victory of the champions over their hosts, which caused a big surprise in the previous round by knocking out the first level Bordeaux.

The PSG lifted four consecutive French Cup titles before finishing runner-up last year, and has won the competition more than any other team with 12 wins.

Thomas Tuchel made 10 changes in the team that beat Lille 2-0 on Sunday in the league, leaving Neymar out of the team and dropping Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe to the bank.

Mauro Icardi led the line and had a hand on both goals, making his way in Paredes' path for the Argentine volley before cutting a center that drifted towards Sarabia for a short-range finish.

There was a great commotion when the fourth level SAS Epinal defeated Lille of Ligue 1, recovering from an early Loic Remy attack to win 2-1 thanks to a double in the second half of Jean-Philippe Krasso.

The team of Christophe Galtier is seventh in the first division of French football, fighting for the European classification, while its conquerors are seventh in Group A of the National 2.