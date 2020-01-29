European Parliament will set the stage for Brexit with historic vote | UK news

%MINIFYHTML2bccfd5ebd0dac1c5fca9ae3abe3e76111% %MINIFYHTML2bccfd5ebd0dac1c5fca9ae3abe3e76112%

The European Parliament is expected to ratify the terms of Britain's departure from the European Union, which means that Brexit will finally be confirmed, three and a half years after the referendum.

The historic vote on Wednesday around 5:00 PM will be preceded by a debate.

Plus:

Some 751 members of the European Parliament of 28 member states are expected to mark the beginning of the final stage of the ratification process.

Britain will leave the block on Friday at 23: 000GMT.

From that moment on, the United Kingdom will be outside the EU institutions and in a period of transition, in which negotiations on future trade relations will take place.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has emphasized that the transition period should not go beyond one year, which ends at the end of 2020, but European leaders and members of the British opposition say the deadline is unattainable. .

Some British politicians have suggested that Brussels could be flexible in its rules to protect trade flows in the talks.

In recent days, European politicians have intensified their rhetoric and have asked Britain to be willing to compromise.

In the German weekly Die Zeit on Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Britain will have to engage in issues such as consumer rights and environmental protection if it wants to maintain full access to the single market for the European Union.

"By the end of the year, we need to be clear in the way of our relationship," Mass wrote.

"Then, let me say it openly: yes, we all want zero tariffs and zero trade barriers, but that also means zero dumping and zero unfair competition. Without similar standards to protect our workers, our consumers and the environment, there can be no full access to the largest single market in the world. "

On Monday, Michel Barnier, tThe main EU negotiator said that the "never, never, never,quot; block will commit to the integrity of its single market, saying that London must now face reality after underestimating the costs of leaving.

"Leaving the single market, leaving the customs union will have consequences. And what I saw … in the last year, is that many of these consequences have been underestimated in the United Kingdom."

Barnier said that while Brussels was willing to be flexible and pragmatic in trade talks, British elections have made frictionless trade with the EU impossible.

If a trade agreement is not reached, Britain still faces the risk of a Brexit on the edge of the cliff in 2021 when an 11-month state contribution transition ends.

Earlier, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told the BBC that the EU would have the advantage in business talks, having the "strongest team,quot; due to its larger population and market. Ireland, which is not part of the United Kingdom, will remain a member of the bloc, while Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland will leave together with Great Britain.