European politicians joined and sang in tears Auld Lang Syne, a Scottish folk song that was traditionally used to say goodbye, after his final vote to accept the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union.

Packing boxes were placed outside the offices of British MEPs when the legislature took the final steps in a withdrawal process that has passed more than three and a half years since the Brexit referendum saw a narrow margin of victory of 52-48 for "Brexiters."

Nigel Farage boasted about the benefits of populism before being interrupted in a pugnacious and waving speech. He had before According to reports, he was forced to pack his office, only to unpack it again to pose with his boxes for photographers.

Farage described the current global political climate as "globalism against populism," and added: "You can detest populism, but I tell you something curious, it is becoming very popular."

"No more financial contributions, no more Court of Justice of the European Union, no more common fisheries policies, no more being undervalued, no more being intimidated," he said.

In response to MEPs who expressed the hope that the United Kingdom will one day return to the EU fold, he said: "Once we are gone, we will never return and the rest, frankly, are details."

He added: "What we have shown is that the British are too big to intimidate, thank God."

"We do not need a European Commission, we do not need a European Court, we do not need EU institutions and all this power and I can promise you that in UKIP and in fact in the Brexit Party we love Europe, we simply hate the European Union.

"It's as simple as that. I hope this is the beginning of the end of this project, it's a bad project. It's undemocratic, in fact it's undemocratic. It empowers people without responsibility."

Sit down, keep your banners: you leave, take them with you if you leave now. Goodbye. Vice President Mairead McGuinness to Nigel Farage

The vice president, Mairead McGuinness, cut off her microphone without ceremonies and said: "Sit down, keep your flags, you leave, take them with you if you leave now. Goodbye."

The European Parliament defended the motivations of the Union, while honoring the 75th anniversary of the Auschwitz Liberation.

"Europe rose with the intention of never giving in to absolute evil," said cPresident of omission Ursula von der Leyen.

"It didn't start in Auschwitz. It started much earlier in people's minds. It started with the weakening of the ability to get angry at the denigration that other people were victims of."

He added: "Europe rose with the firm will never again give a quarter to absolute evil.

"Europe knows that no other continent does not let it take root. Never, never again."

Brexit: Uncertainty about the relationship with the EU continues

The EU Parliament building was packed with politicians, press and spectators before the final vote.

Crowds of international news teams lined the catwalks between parliamentary buildings trying to stop MEPs and diplomats passing by for interviews.

Belgian MEP Guy Verhofstadt added: "It's a sad issue. Sad to see that one nation is leaving, a great nation that has given us all so much economically, culturally, politically, even its own blood in two world wars."

"It is sad to see a country that freed us twice, twice gave its own blood."

A series of MEPs from the United Kingdom stood up to deliver their farewell speeches, including Martina Anderson of Sinn Fein, furious over the expulsion of Northern Ireland from the Union "against our will."

Many said they expected the UK to finally return to the EU fold, and promised to build a good relationship between Britain and the EU.

But it was Molly Scott Cato, of the Green Party, who provoked the strongest reaction, receiving a great ovation while saying goodbye with tears.

"Now is not the time to campaign to rejoin, but we must keep the dream alive, especially for young people who are overwhelmingly pro-EU," he said.

"I have in my heart that one day I will be in this chamber, celebrating our return to the heart of Europe."

Michel Barnier, who leads the working group for future negotiations with the United Kingdom, spoke to the chamber in French and said: "The United Kingdom had a referendum and the majority democratically decided to leave the European Union."

"It is something we have always regretted, something we continue to regret, but it is something we must respect."

He listed all the work that lies ahead before the eventual relationship between the United Kingdom and the EU is established, saying that it must be carried out with "patience and respect."

Barnier, famous for his reluctance to speak in any language other than his own, ended in English with the words: "In this new beginning, I would like to sincerely wish the United Kingdom."

After the vote from 621 to 49 to approve the Withdrawal Agreement, the president of the EU Parliament, David Sassoli, held a farewell ceremony for the MEPs who left, allowing them to make a final farewell speech at a reception space in The parliamentary building.

Although mostly of good character, there were shouts of "shame on you,quot; and "aching losers,quot; of the crowd when different MEPs took the podium.

Britain will officially leave the EU at 2300GMT on Friday.