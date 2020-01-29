EU. Recommend Limit, but not prohibit, Huawei in 5G Rollout

The European Union told its members on Wednesday that they should limit the so-called “high-risk” 5G providers, a category that includes Chinese tech giant Huawei, but did not recommend recommending a ban to the company, despite a long and aggressive campaign . by the Trump administration.
The recommendations are as far as the European Union can go by dictating policies to its member countries, whose governments will have the final say on whether they want and how they want Huawei to help build its next generation of wireless telecommunications networks.
The orientation of the European Union, called the "5G toolbox,quot;, is a key moment in the intensive work of the block to help its members decide how to navigate tense political and technical considerations while they and their wireless operators prepare to invest billions of dollars in telecommunications infrastructure.
"We can do great things with 5G," said Margrethe Vestager, a senior official of the European Commission, the executive body of the European Union. "But only if we can make our networks safe."
The United States argues that Huawei represents a threat of espionage, as Chinese law may force it to hand over data or spy on behalf of the Chinese government, and some European officials have expressed similar concerns. The company vehemently rejects the accusations and has repeatedly said that it will never engage in espionage.
the The British government said Tuesday that it would allow Huawei to develop a significant part of its own next-generation networks, limited to 35 percent of the network, but that would keep it at a distance from some strategically more sensitive infrastructure, such as nuclear power and systems defense.
The experts of the European Commission recommended that national regulators apply some restrictions to protect the so-called "central,quot; parts of their networks considered particularly vulnerable to piracy or espionage.
Countries should "apply relevant restrictions for suppliers considered high risk, including the exclusions necessary to effectively mitigate the risks of key assets," the commission said.
The twin ads, in Brussels on Wednesday and in London on Tuesday, represent a victory for the Chinese tech giant, which launched a lovely offensive in Europe after it was virtually banned from doing business in the United States.
They also highlighted the limited impact of a month-long, intensive and highly publicized. lobbying effort by the Trump administration, which put pressure on both the European Union as a whole and individual member countries to follow suit and ban Huawei.
The campaign included multiple visits by senior officials from the United States to Brussels and other European capitals. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote an opinion article, published last month in Politico Europe, which urged European leaders to keep Huawei out of their countries' networks.
"China steals intellectual property for military purposes," Pompeo said last May on a trip to London. "He wants to master AI, space technology, ballistic missiles and many other areas."
Germany, the largest and most important economy in the European Union, must publish in the coming months its own decision on how to deal with Huawei, an issue that has sparked intense internal debate in the main ruling party.
The recommendations of the European Union also anticipate trade negotiations with the United States that are probably already difficult.
Brussels has been treading a thin line between China and the United States, trying to balance and maintain both relations despite Washington's pressure to choose sides.
Huawei's treatment also indicates that, despite Brexit, which will take effect later this week, London and Brussels can remain largely aligned on strategic issues, even under pressure from the United States.