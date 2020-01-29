EU. Recommend Limit, but not prohibit, Huawei in 5G Rollout

The European Union told its members on Wednesday that they should limit the so-called “high-risk” 5G providers, a category that includes Chinese tech giant Huawei, but did not recommend recommending a ban to the company, despite a long and aggressive campaign . by the Trump administration.

The recommendations are as far as the European Union can go by dictating policies to its member countries, whose governments will have the final say on whether they want and how they want Huawei to help build its next generation of wireless telecommunications networks.

The orientation of the European Union, called the "5G toolbox,quot;, is a key moment in the intensive work of the block to help its members decide how to navigate tense political and technical considerations while they and their wireless operators prepare to invest billions of dollars in telecommunications infrastructure.

"We can do great things with 5G," said Margrethe Vestager, a senior official of the European Commission, the executive body of the European Union. "But only if we can make our networks safe."