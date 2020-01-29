Enzo Loiodice: Wolves sign the France U20 midfielder on loan with the option to buy in Dijon | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML21dc2d486c6034b8319237b949a5eba711% %MINIFYHTML21dc2d486c6034b8319237b949a5eba712%





French youth international Enzo Loiodice joined Wolves on loan with the option of buying the Dijon midfielder in the summer.

The 19-year-old, who has played 21 Ligue 1 games for Dijon, has represented France at levels U20 and U19.

Initially, Loiodice will join the Wolves U23 team for the second half of their Premier League 2 campaign, and the club can make the deal permanent if it impresses.

"I am very happy to be here," he told the club's website. "The wolves are a great team, they play in the Premier League and for all the soccer players who grow up in France, the Premier League is the biggest championship, so I'm very proud to be here."

"I've seen some of Wolves' games and there is a way to play here that I like, and although I know that coming here will be difficult, I want to work hard, learn English football, play as many games as I can, and then we'll see what happens." .

Wolves sports director Kevin Thelwell added: "Enzo is an international U-20 French who we have been monitoring for some time.

"We hope you will join the U23 team and show everyone the quality it has."

After signing Ecuadorian striker Leonardo Campana in a three-and-a-half year contract last week, the Wolves also expect to complete the signing of Olympiakos end Daniel Podence before Friday's deadline.

Daniel Podence could still arrive in Molineux before the transfer deadline on January 31

The wolves have agreed a rate of £ 16.9 million for Podence, which will fly to the United Kingdom on Wednesday to undergo a medical examination with personal terms already agreed.

