Eminem takes on the Dolly Parton challenge with this controversial photo of Grindr

Memes are a great way for celebrities to connect with their fans, and some know better than others.

Rapper Eminem is known for being in touch with popular culture throughout his career, and recently decided to have some fun with a meme that pointed to the fact that most people have a completely different personality on the various social media platforms. what they use like LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

The rapper made waves with his own version of the new Dolly Parton Challenge in which he used an iconic old image of himself holding a bar of dynamite lit on his genitals like his fake Grindr image.

Many of Eminem's fans seemed happy with the way he was engaging his audience, and the meme quickly began to circulate.

And yet, some were more critical of him, claiming he should be more careful with the way he introduces himself to his younger fans.

One person said this: “Do you read all these (comments)? @eminem Thank you for who you are, your music, your story. #mybucketlist … to shake your hand. Maybe someday. You really are an inspiration. Your words say a lot. # humble #thanks. "

Another commenter shared: “😂😂❤️ I love GRINDR one! This is a challenge, and Eminem just killed him. "If Eminem's music offends you, that amounts to going to a horror movie and complaining that it's too violent."

This social media user said, "I'm screaming!" Without a cap, I can hear her laugh when I was writing this. If he's gay too, what's the problem? "

However, it is no secret that Eminem is one of the last people to worry about the opinions of others about him, and he has made it clear over the years. No one is exempt from his attitude, not even his younger fans.

The hip-hop icon is very aware of its reputation in this regard and has been playing it for quite some time.

And it seems that many of his followers are still happy to see him, judging by the responses he has generated with the latest publication.

Hopefully, this will continue to be the case in the future, since lately he has faced some controversy around his character.



