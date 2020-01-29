Emily Ratajkowski shows her Inamorata woman figure earrings in a new video

Emily Ratajkowski is showing off her favorite Inamorata Woman earrings. She first announced the earrings of the Figure several months ago and showed them with a campaign where she impersonated the girl with a pearl earring, the famous painting by Johannes Vermeer. Now, she is simply wearing the earrings and showing them in a movement that will surely see an increase in orders. Emily Ratajkowski launched the fashion line in 2017 and has had great success. With bikinis, swimsuits, pants, blouses, dresses and more, it seems that jewels like the earrings in the Figure are a new addition to the Inamorata Woman line and fans are delighted.

The earrings are not only Emily's favorites in the collection, but fans also praise them. The earrings in the Figure are designed to celebrate the feminine form of a woman and are a celebration of the feminine form.

Emily shared several photos and videos on her official Instagram account, where she has more than 25 million followers, as well as the official Inamorata woman. Emily's photos and videos modeling the earrings are getting a lot of attention.

You can watch the videos Emily shared on the next player.

Inamorata Woman fans have a lot to expect, since Emily also shared a new photo of her with a different lingerie style. Emily shared a new photo of herself wearing lingerie that consisted of a one-piece teddy that featured black polka dots. A large white shirt covered Emily's forearms and her head was tilted to the side.

He was not wearing the earrings of the Figure in the new Inamorata Woman lingerie photo, but thick gold hoops. The official site of Inamorata Woman has not yet mocked or announced the new lingerie styles that are yet to come, but most likely they will appear on the site today or tomorrow.

You can see a photo with the new lingerie style below.

What do you think of the earrings of the figure of the Inamorata woman of Emily Ratajkowski? Are you a fan of the Inamorata fashion line?

Are you eager to see what the new Inamorata Woman lingerie looks like? Are you excited to see what new things Emily Ratjkowski has for 2020?



