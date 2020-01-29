Eli Roth makes fun of the & # 39; Great fun and scary event for the players & # 39; with the new project & # 39; Clownpocalypse & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLcef3acd308810d82dc9bb9ea2bfe471711% %MINIFYHTMLcef3acd308810d82dc9bb9ea2bfe471712%

The film director has partnered with 3BlackDot for the next project, which will also feature a short-lived web series and products, and has recruited Philip Gelatt to write the script.

Actor and horror movie teacher Eli roth is developing a new franchise of movies and video games about terrifying clowns.

He has partnered with the bosses of the 3BlackDot production company for the horror project "Clown apocalypse", which will also feature a web series and short-form merchandise.

Sources say that Deadline Roth has recruited Philip Gelatt to write the script and is currently looking for a director to oversee the film that will release the franchise.

"I had a great time collaborating with the amazing 3BlackDot team," Eli tells the media. "From concept to art and play, every step of the way, no idea has been too crazy, and they have executed it at the highest level."

"For years, people told me: & # 39; You can't do that in a game, it's crazy & # 39 ;, and finally I found partners who said: & # 39; Let's go one step further & # 39; it seems that We are making a game, a movie and a live experience without parental supervision or study to tell us to mitigate it, and that is the only way to create something spectacular and memorable.

"This will be a big, fun and scary event for players, movie fans and people who love live events. The & # 39; Clownpocalypse & # 39; is coming. Get ready."