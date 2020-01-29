Dutch court dismisses case against former Israeli generals | News

%MINIFYHTML83f9443ae092f4f21d488e2da29eac9411% %MINIFYHTML83f9443ae092f4f21d488e2da29eac9412%

The Hague, Netherlands – A Dutch court has dismissed a war crimes case against Benny Gantz, the former Israeli general who will compete with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the upcoming parliamentary elections in Israel.

The Hague District Court said Wednesday it was not competent to in a civil case filed by a Dutch-Palestinian man against Gantz and a co-defendant, Amir Eshel.

In a civil process, Ismail Ziada it is requesting damage to former generals for their role in the murder of six of their relatives during the 2014 Gaza War.

Ziada's mother, her three brothers, her sister-in-law and her 12-year-old nephew were killed in a bombing in the family's house by the Israeli air force on July 20, 2014.

At that time, Gantz was chief of staff of the Israeli army and Eshel commanded the air force.

A judge told the court that Gantz and Eshel "enjoy functional immunity,quot; because they acted in an official capacity and that "the Dutch court has no jurisdiction "in this case.

& # 39; War criminals have impunity & # 39;

Ziada sat with her stone face with her arms crossed when she heard the verdict. After the hearing, he told reporters that he thought the decision was "unacceptable."

Speaking to Al Jazeera, he said: "It is frustrating that, as a victim of war crimes, war criminals have impunity and the victim does not have access to justice. It is the world in the head."

Ziada, who was born in Gaza and is also a Dutch citizen, filed a lawsuit in a civil court in the Netherlands.

He claims that he cannot access justice in Israel because of the discriminatory practices of the judicial system against the Palestinians.

Dutch courts can decide war crimes committed abroad in civil proceedings for Dutch citizens who cannot get a fair trial elsewhere.

"As Palestinians, Israelis can kill us, they can destroy our homes, they can confiscate our lands, they have made us refugees and there are no consequences at all, "he said, and he described the Israeli judicial system as,quot; a mockery when it comes to Palestinians. "

Ziada said she will examine the verdict before deciding whether to appeal or not.

Thom Dieben, a lawyer for Gantz and Eshel, said he was satisfied with the verdict.

"We believe that this verdict is the only legally correct one. The court decided that a case like this does not belong to the Netherlands and that, as we argue, the only judge who can decide on this is an Israeli judge, "he told Al Jazeera.

Ziada's lawyer, Liesbeth Zegveld, said the judge's decision was "very conservative."

The judges relied on the lack of state practice or the precedent set by national courts in similar cases, he said.

"They They are The state practice. I think he's a coward, "he told Al Jazeera.

Gantz is now the leader of the Blue and White party and faces Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu for the third time in a year, in the March parliamentary elections.

The elections of April and September last year failed to produce a viable coalition.

The former head of the Israeli army previously boasted of sending parts of Gaza "back to the Stone Age,quot; in a campaign video released before the April 2019 elections.

On Monday, Gantz met with Donald Trump in Washington, DC to discuss the widely criticized plan of the US president. UU. Since the White House announced it.