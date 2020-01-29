Dozens of people killed by suspected rebels in the Beni region, east of the DRC | DR Congo News

%MINIFYHTML65fe20b57bb1bbc96eeba7fba3c240c411% %MINIFYHTML65fe20b57bb1bbc96eeba7fba3c240c412%

At least 36 people have died in an alleged rebel attack in the eastern region of Beni, Democratic Republic of the Congo, where hundreds have died in violence since November, a local official said.

The DRC troops have been carrying out a military operation in an armed group in the east of the country, plagued by several armed groups, and the combatants have responded with a series of massacres against civilians.

"All were killed in hacks. This brings (the number of victims) to 36 bodies," Beni local governor Donat Kibwana told AFP news agency on Wednesday, updating the victims of Tuesday's attack.

Authorities had previously reported 15 deaths.

Two people with skull fractures caused by machetes have been admitted to a hospital in Oicha to undergo surgery, AFP said.

The main attack took place on Tuesday night in Manzingi, a village 20 kilometers (12 miles) northwest of Oicha, while a pastor also died in nearby Eringeti.

According to a toll compiled by a civil society organization, the Kivu Security Tracker (KST), 265 people have died in the Beni region since the army began its repression against the armed group, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) , on October 30. .

The massacres seem to be an ADF tactic to frighten the population, local commentators said.

The group has also interrupted operations to curb an Ebola outbreak in the province of North Kivu.

Tuesday's massacre occurred west of the usual ADF area of ​​operations, which is closer to the Ugandan border.

The army offensive, which takes place in thick forests, has led to what the army said is the capture of the group's headquarters and the murder of five of its six leaders.

The ADF, accused of the death of more than a thousand civilians in Beni since October 2014, began as a rebel group in Uganda that opposed Uganda's president, Yoweri Museveni.

He fell back east of the DRC in 1995 during the Congo Wars and seems to have stopped the raids within Uganda. Your recruits today are people of various nationalities.

United Nations experts estimated that the ADF in 2018 would be around 450 combatants.

The series of massacres has become a great challenge for President Felix Tshisekedi, who took office one year ago.

In November, furious protests broke out in the city of Beni, the administrative center of the region, when citizens accused the UN peacekeeping force in the DRC of not protecting them.

Tshisekedi, in his first speech to Congress about the state of the nation, said last month that he had changed the command of the army in Beni and sent 22,000 soldiers to the region.