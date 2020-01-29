Dominic Thiem knocks out Rafael Nadal of the Australian Open | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML2c7375e656f5de3ffe4c7b7119bef81711% %MINIFYHTML2c7375e656f5de3ffe4c7b7119bef81712%





The world number 1 fell into the hands of an inspired and determined Dominic Thiem

Rafael Nadal was left with many missed opportunities after a marathon 6-7 (3-7) 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-7 (6-8) defeat against Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals of Australia Open.

The world number 1 had the opportunity to serve in the first set and separated in the second, before losing both to the determined 26-year-old Austrian.

Nadal regrouped and took the third set, but Thiem showed his aptitude and skill to take advantage of an early break in the room and finally finished work on another tiebreaker after four hours and 10 minutes.

This defeat ends Nadal's quest to match Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles in Australia and takes his record against Thiem to 9-5.

Thiem will now face German Alexander Zverev in the second semifinal on Friday after Zverev triumphed over Stan Wawrinka 1-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 earlier in the day.

The first semifinal will take place on Thursday at the Rod Laver Arena and will be the 50th race meeting between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

More to follow …

