Dog the Bounty Hunter seems to propose to his girlfriend Moon Angell

It is Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter,quot; Chapman engaged, less than a year after the wife Beth chapmandeath?

An episode of February 3 of Dr. Oz's show presents dog and new girlfriend Moon angell, Beth's former assistant. In a teaser video posted on Tuesday, he is seen asking him in the studio: "Moon Angell, will you marry me?" like her and Dr. Mehmet Oz seems surprised

"A marriage proposal?" Oz wrote. "After weeks of family turmoil, @DogBountyHunter and Moon Angell joined me to make things clear."

%MINIFYHTML4a9a23ee5a6fac75eb897b0f12edacbd13% %MINIFYHTML4a9a23ee5a6fac75eb897b0f12edacbd14%

Dog, 66, and Moon have not publicly commented on whether they are really engaged or not. TMZ reported that they are not, citing sources close to the family who said they had been caught at the time during the recording of the show last week, and also gave Moon an engagement ring.

Beth, Dog's fifth wife, died last June at age 51 after a long battle with cancer. He and Moon provoked rumors of romance earlier this month. His daughter Lyssa Chapman He was not happy with that, he tweeted: "If someone who knew his family going out with his brother, tried to go out with his father after his stepmother died, what would he do?"