Dog the Bounty Hunter not committed to the rumored GF Moon Angell despite the television proposal

The star of & # 39; Dog & # 39; s Most Wanted & # 39; He surprises everyone after seeing Beth Chapman's assistant ask him to marry him in a preview of & # 39; The Dr. Oz Show & # 39 ;, but reportedly doesn't call him.

Dog the bounty hunter a.k.a. Duane Chapman He has aroused his dating rumors with Moon Angell with his shocking movement during one of his television appearances. In a preview of an upcoming episode of "The Dr. Oz Show," the reality show star is seen making a proposal to Beth Chapman's assistant, who is rumored to be his new girlfriend.

In Advancement shared by Dr. Mehmet Oz through his Twitter page, the star of "Dog & # 39; s Most Wanted" admits that he is "much happier with [Moon Angell]", before turning to Moon and asking him: " Moon Angell, will you marry me? " Moon and Dr. Oz are clearly shocked.

When mocking the result of the sudden proposal, Dr. Oz wrote in the caption of the video: "A marriage proposal? After weeks of family turmoil, @DogBountyHunter and Moon Angell joined me to make things clear ". The episode will air on Monday, February 3.

But before the episode airs, TMZ has assured everyone that Dog and Moon are not engaged. Sources connected to the program tell the site that the bounty hunter "told Moon that he loved her and revealed that he was talking to God in the bathroom during a break, and God told him that he should propose," but the television proposal was not legitimate. .

The sources claim that Dog was simply "too emotional and caught in the moment" when he released the proposal, but did not even give him a ring during the recording. Still, his unexpected move was enough to impress everyone in the studio, who thought Dog meant it.

Dog's daughters criticized Moon on social media for her alleged relationship with her father. Dog himself told Radar Online that Moon "has been so good to me. I will get very excited and find myself in a dark hole and she will tell me to put up with it."

She continued to defend Moon, "Moon has been a reliable and loyal friend to me for over 20 years. She has been with my family for many ups and downs." He added: "Moon has experience. It's just that. Who knows what the future holds, but right now I need it. There will never be another Mrs. Dog, but that doesn't mean I have to be so sad."