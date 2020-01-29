Dog The bounty hunter and his girlfriend may be engaged after Beth Chapman's death and fans are furious

Dog The Bounty Hunter may be engaged less than a year after his wife, Beth Chapman, passed away, a new E report! Online suggested. A new episode of The Dr. Oz Show, scheduled for February 3, he reportedly introduces Dog the Bounty Hunter with Moon Angell, who once worked as Beth's assistant.

In a clip posted on Tuesday, Dog The Bounty Hunter He asks Moon Angell if he will marry him or not while sitting before Dr. Mehmet Oz and the public. So far, it is not entirely clear whether the 66-year-old reality star and Moon are engaged or not.

TMZ, on the other hand, states that the aforementioned couple is not going to get married. Sources close to the family claim that Mr. Chapman was "trapped at the time,quot; while recording the program. Nor has he given an engagement ring, says the media.

A marriage proposal? After weeks of family turmoil, @DogBountyHunter and Moon Angell join me to make things clear. Aires 2/3. pic.twitter.com/kUsE7zBPRQ – Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) January 29, 2020

As previously reported, Beth, who was the fifth wife of the reality star, died at age 51 last year after fighting a long battle with cancer. Lyssa Chapman, daughter of Beth, was reportedly not happy with the news of Duane and Moon's alleged commitment.

On Tuesday, just a few hours after the promotion was issued, he also tweeted that he would not comment on social media, however, he obviously did not keep that promise.

It's hard to say what's really going on in the world of Dog The Bounty Hunter, but previous reports have claimed he has been struggling with the death of his wife. In November 2019, Page Six noticed that the reality star had allegedly been dealing with suicidal thoughts after Beth passed away.

During an episode of The most wanted dog The 66-year-old man revealed that he hoped his life would soon come to an end. People Magazine reported that Beth played a key role in helping him discover what he wanted to do with his life.

In terms of how he treated him, Duane added that he didn't like spending time alone, because his mind would explore old memories with her.



