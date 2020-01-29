DJ Khaled shares the first photo of his sons Asahd and Aalam

DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck have a lot to celebrate these days.

Last week, they welcomed their second child together, and Khaled announced the arrival of his baby to social networks. Now he is giving his followers the first look of their two babies together.

On Tuesday, Khaled shared a photo of his eldest son Asahd taking care of baby Aalam and said, "BROTHERS! ASAHD! AND AALAM! January 20, 2020 Time 11: 42 pm. AALAM 8 pounds 4 ounces WE ARE THE BEST! 🤲🏽 MORE LOVE, MORE BLESSINGS!"

Khaled first announced the name of his new baby while on stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards. He accepted the Grammy for Best Rap / Sung Performance for his album "Higher,quot; with Nipsey Hussle and John Legend.

He said during his speech: “First of all, God is the greatest, thank you, God. This is for Nipsey Hussle. This is for hip-hop … I want to thank my beautiful queen Nicole. I just had a new baby a week ago, whom we call Aalam. It means "the world,quot; in Arabic.

He would later give his followers a deeper meaning behind his son's name. Aalam is used in many places in the Koran.

As mentioned earlier, Khaled and Nicole announced for the first time that they expected another small bundle of joy in September. They welcomed their first son Asahd in 2016, and he has reached so many incredible things in a short time, such as becoming an executive producer.

Therefore, we know that Aalam will be just as good.

Congratulations again to Khaled and Nicole for their new bundle of joy!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94