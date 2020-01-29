DJ Khaled shares the first photo of Baby No. 2

John Parra / Getty Images for Haute Living
Baby Aalam Khaled He has made his debut on Instagram!
On Tuesday, DJ Khaled He shared his first photo of his newborn son on social media, giving his followers a first look at him and his wife Nicole TuckIt is the baby. In the sweet photograph, the couple's eldest son. Asahd, 3, can be seen entering his new role as older brother as he and Aalam, who adorably wrapped up, snuggle together in bed.
"BROTHERS! ASAHD! AND AALAM!" The proud father captioned his post. January 20. Time 2020 11: 42 pm. AALAM 8 ponds 4 ounces WE ARE THE BEST! MORE LOVE, MORE BLESSINGS! "
After sharing the precious moment he captured among his children, the hit creator "Top Off,quot; returned to Instagram to explain the special meaning behind the name of Aalam. According to his publication, which presents a screenshot of the Arabic definition of the name, the nickname "is an indirect Quranic name for boys and girls that means,quot; world. " He accompanied the photo with the title: "Aalam Khaled MY SON!"
Last week, the famous DJ announced that he was a father again through Instagram with a series of snapshots from the delivery room.
"THANKS ALLAH!" he wrote. "THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE! BLESS DR JIN! ANOTHER !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" To the dismay of his followers, he did not broadcast live the birth of his second son as he did when Asahd was born in 2016.
While accepting the award for best rap / singing performance for his song "Higher,quot; with John legendDJ Khaled revealed the name he and Nicole had chosen for their second child while paying homage to the deceased rapper Nipsey Hussle, who also appeared on the track.
"First, God is the greatest, thank God," he told the crowd. "This is for Nipsey Hussle. This is for hip-hop … I want to thank my beautiful queen Nicole. A week ago I had a new baby, whom we call Aalam. It means,quot; the world "in Arabic."
Before addressing the Grammy 2020, DJ Khaled spoke with Ryan Seacrest about the legacy left by rapper "Racks in the Middle,quot;.
"Oh, Nip (was) someone when he spoke, you just listened," he told E! News. "Powerful and always left you the keys … We always talked about family and edifying people and being great leaders and entrepreneurs. He was just a good man, a good friend and always had a lot of love, but obviously the world felt that. .. he is a king. "
