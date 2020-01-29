DJ Khaled shares the first photo of Baby No. 2

Baby Aalam Khaled He has made his debut on Instagram!

On Tuesday, DJ Khaled He shared his first photo of his newborn son on social media, giving his followers a first look at him and his wife Nicole TuckIt is the baby. In the sweet photograph, the couple's eldest son. Asahd, 3, can be seen entering his new role as older brother as he and Aalam, who adorably wrapped up, snuggle together in bed.

"BROTHERS! ASAHD! AND AALAM!" The proud father captioned his post. January 20. Time 2020 11: 42 pm. AALAM 8 ponds 4 ounces WE ARE THE BEST! MORE LOVE, MORE BLESSINGS! "

After sharing the precious moment he captured among his children, the hit creator "Top Off,quot; returned to Instagram to explain the special meaning behind the name of Aalam. According to his publication, which presents a screenshot of the Arabic definition of the name, the nickname "is an indirect Quranic name for boys and girls that means,quot; world. " He accompanied the photo with the title: "Aalam Khaled MY SON!"