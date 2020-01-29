DJ Khaled shares first look at Second Child Aalam

WENN / Avalon

The record producer and DJ treats his Instagram followers with an adorable photo of his firstborn Asahd lying in bed next to his newborn little brother, who is sleeping soundly.

DJ Khaled He has treated his fans with the first look at his second son. A little more than a week after he and his wife welcomed the latest addition to his family, the record producer / DJ introduced the newborn Aalam to the world by letting a photo of the baby out on social media.

Using his Instagram account on Tuesday night, January 28, the 44-year-old man posted a picture of his baby wrapped in blankets while sleeping in a bed next to his 3-year-old brother, Asahd, who looked down. to the. Along with the sweet shot, the proud father wrote in a legend: "BROTHERS! ASAHD! AND AALAM!"

the Justin BieberThe collaborator of "I & # 39; m the One" offered details about the birth of Aalam. Noticing that his son arrived at 11:42 p.m. On Monday, January 20, he added that the newborn weighed 8 pounds and 4 ounces. Then he exclaimed: "WE THE BEST! MORE LOVE, MORE BLESSINGS!"

Hours later, the creator of successes "All I do is win" returned to the site to share photos to further share the meaning behind the nickname of his second son. His publication revealed that Aalam is "an indirect Koranic name for boys and girls that means & # 39; world & # 39 ;."

Before launching her baby's photo on Instagram, Khaled made public the name she chose for her second child at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26. "First, God is the greatest, thank God," he began his acceptance speech after winning the Best Rap / Sung Performance for his "Higher" success he presents John legend and the afternoon Nipsey Hussle.

"I want to thank my beautiful queen Nicole [Tuck]. I just had a new baby a week ago. It means & # 39; the world & # 39; in Arabic." The creator of successes "Wild Thoughts" continued. Then he shouted at his first son, Asahd. "And I also want to praise my other son, Asahd. I love you so much. Dad will be home [soon]," he said.

The DJ who appeared in "Bad Boys for Life"He revealed for the first time that he would be a father again in September 2019. At that time, he posted a video of his wife Nicole undergoing an ultrasound exam." Just when I thought life could not improve, I received another blessing that my queen expects an addition to our legacy, "he said." I feel more inspired than ever … "