Despite the calm in Afghan cities, war in villages kills dozens daily

KABUL, Afghanistan: In recent months, as US and Taliban negotiators have resumed talks to try to complete a peace agreement, an unusual calm has been established in major Afghan cities. Deadly terrorist attacks, once frequent, have suddenly fallen into urban centers.

But a series of bloody attacks in the countryside suggests that calm in cities could be misleading. The war continues to kill dozens daily. And the patterns of violence in recent months have been closely related to the way in which the negotiations between the United States and the Taliban have been held in the state of the Gulf of Qatar.

Now that the talks seem to stall, some diplomats and political leaders fear that violence will become more deadly, even if much develops in the countryside, far from the headlines.

The point of conflict in the negotiations: What reduction of violence is needed to advance the peace process? The ultimate goal of the negotiators is the gradual withdrawal of US troops and the establishment of talks between the Taliban and other Afghans about the distribution of power.