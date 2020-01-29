Despite the calm in Afghan cities, war in villages kills dozens daily

KABUL, Afghanistan: In recent months, as US and Taliban negotiators have resumed talks to try to complete a peace agreement, an unusual calm has been established in major Afghan cities. Deadly terrorist attacks, once frequent, have suddenly fallen into urban centers.
But a series of bloody attacks in the countryside suggests that calm in cities could be misleading. The war continues to kill dozens daily. And the patterns of violence in recent months have been closely related to the way in which the negotiations between the United States and the Taliban have been held in the state of the Gulf of Qatar.
Now that the talks seem to stall, some diplomats and political leaders fear that violence will become more deadly, even if much develops in the countryside, far from the headlines.
The point of conflict in the negotiations: What reduction of violence is needed to advance the peace process? The ultimate goal of the negotiators is the gradual withdrawal of US troops and the establishment of talks between the Taliban and other Afghans about the distribution of power.
The fall of urban attacks is probably due to a Unrecognized understanding with the Taliban to reduce high-profile violence to pave the way for an agreement. Improvements in security measures, with the new leadership introduced over the past year, have also played an important role.
But as the Taliban have slowed urban assaults, they are attacking in rural areas.
At least 40 Afghan security personnel died within 24 hours prior to Wednesday, security officials said, and most of the losses occurred in a couple of attacks in the northern provinces.
The Taliban have long resisted American demands for a ceasefire, seeking to push the issue further in the peace process, when they sit down with other Afghans to share power. Doing it before, they fear, will divide their ranks.
Instead, they responded to the demands with a proposal to "reduce violence,quot;, which could be tantamount to insurgents firing at US forces when they close their bases and withdraw, and avoid dramatic attacks in major cities .
The Afghan government, so far excluded from the talks, has asked the United States to accept nothing but an extensive ceasefire. His fear is that if the United States signs an initial agreement with reduced levels of violence only in the cities, the war will simply continue in the countryside.
As the United States has pressed for more of the Taliban at the negotiating table in recent weeks, insurgents become increasingly suspicious, accusing Americans of transferring goal posts.
Taliban officials say the United States had recently called for a reduction in violence, which they brought to the table after a month of consultations to the battlefield commanders.
The US side considered that the Taliban offer was inadequate. A Taliban official said that the United States is now looking for something closer to a ceasefire, which he had not asked for before. Some Afghan officials and diplomats said negotiators want violence reduction to spread from cities to districts and along roads.
But the stagnation in the talks has increased the fear that the search for a more expansive truce could break the fragile negotiations at a delicate moment, pushing the country to greater violence.
Mohammed Arif Rahmani, a member of the national security committee of the Afghan Parliament, said that during the last winters the Taliban will expand their attacks in the cities and reduce their activities in rural areas due to bad weather.
"But now it seems that the Taliban have only tactically reduced attacks in cities and expanded attacks in the countryside," Rahmani said. "Last week, we have seen an increase in such attacks in rural areas, and I think it has to do with the stalemate in the talks over the past month."
A large number of recent deaths have arrived in the north, despite extremely cold temperatures.
In a night attack in Baghlan province on Tuesday, the Taliban killed between 11 and 18 security personnel, according to different official accounts, almost destroying a complete outpost with the help of an infiltrate. In the neighboring province of Kunduz early Wednesday, at least 12 security personnel were killed.
Meanwhile, the Afghan government and its US allies, which rely heavily on air strikes, have continued to kill the Taliban forces at the rate of dozens daily. Afghan government reports, which are difficult to verify and prone to exaggeration, claim that their soldiers have killed about 30 Taliban daily during the past week.
The United States has continued air strikes throughout the country at high rates. Data published by the United States Air Force showed that the US military aircraft They dropped 7,423 bombs in Afghanistan in 2019, the most in any year since the United States began tracking the attacks in 2006, and have followed the recent trend of increasing airstrikes.
The expanded air campaign, both by the United States Air Force and Afghanistan, has also come with reports of an increase in civilian casualties. In the last episode, on Saturday, at least seven civilians, all members of the same family, died in an air strike in the Borka area, in the north of Balkh province.
"The armed conflict in Afghanistan is not ending, it is expanding and the people who continue to pay the price are Afghan civilians," said Omar Waraich, deputy director of South Asia at Amnesty International. "There is still a shocking contempt for human life from all sides."
Fahim Abed and Fatima Faizi contributed reports from Kabul, and Thomas Gibbons-Neff from Washington.