Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi clicked together

Deepika Padukone is one of the most impressive and talented actresses of B-town. His latest release, Chhapaak, earned him much appreciation. Now she is ready to enter her next project, which is Shakun Batra's modern love story. The film also has Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in crucial roles. Preparation for the project has begun at its peak. Deepika has been visiting the residence of producer Karan Johar for a few days to read the line. Today, we finally captured the trio, Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya, when they arrived at Karan's residence to begin preparation for their first collaboration.

The three actors smiled when they saw the paparazzi and posed happily for the photos before walking away. Check out the latest photos below.