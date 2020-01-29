DC police officially announce that they will no longer handcuff children under 12

%MINIFYHTMLa92fb34d4a9acdab855a0d95d4995e9f11% %MINIFYHTMLa92fb34d4a9acdab855a0d95d4995e9f12%

Many were outraged last year when a 9-year-old boy from Washington, D.C., was chased by police and handcuffed for leaning on a police car. After the immense violent reaction of that incident, as well as similar instances involving minors, DC police have announced that they will no longer handcuff the children.

Multiple videos have appeared online from DC police officers in handcuffs and mistreating young children despite the outrage of local residents and across the country. Apparently, after realizing how harmful the criticism has been (and hopefully because they realized I was wrong) there will be a significant change in the police department. @Blavity reports that no child under 12 will be handcuffed in DC onwards.

The official announcement was made earlier this week and presented a package describing the new protocol with images of black children and police. The new initiative is called Interacting with minors, and in addition to prohibiting handcuffing minors "unless the minor presents a danger to himself or others,quot;, it also allows the discretion of an officer regarding children aged 13 to 18 .

To ensure that the arrest of juvenile offenders is minimal, officers are instructed to obtain information and give the child to a parent or guardian. Although, the new policy still includes a curfew law that allows any officer to detain a minor suspected of being outside beyond 11:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and establishes that the child cannot be returned to his parents if he is "at risk,quot;. "

Marc Schindler, Executive Director of the Justice Policy Institute, was happy with the change, but still recognized the racial bias that led to the handcuffing of mostly black children:

“The cases that brought this discussion to the attention of the public were scandalous and were examples of exaggerated police reactions. I don't think it was an accident that they were young people of color. "

We sincerely hope that this new change is one for the better.

