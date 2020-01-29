David Schwimmer roasted on the comments of the version & # 39; All-Black & # 39; from & # 39; Friends & # 39 ;: Have you heard of & # 39; Living Single & # 39 ;?

%MINIFYHTML82836784106db9a42afe46b272a6818711% %MINIFYHTML82836784106db9a42afe46b272a6818712%

WENN / Warner Bros. Television / Instar

The interview of the representative of Ross Geller provokes conversations in social networks and it is not long before the student of & # 39; Living Single & # 39 ;, Erika Alexander, intervenes on the matter in one of her tweets.

Up News Info –

David Schwimmer He faces the heat for his recent comments about proposing a totally black version of his popular comedy "Friends." In a new interview with The Guardian, the actor, who played Ross Geller on the show, shared that he wanted diversity by creating a completely black or Asian version of "Friends," but received criticism because one thing was lost.

"I feel that much of the problem today in so many areas is that it takes very little in context. You have to see it from the point of view of what the program was trying to do at that time," said the 53-year-old actor explained. "I am the first person to say that maybe something was inappropriate or insensitive, but I feel that my barometer was quite good at that time. I was already really in tune with social and equality issues."

"Maybe there should be totally black friends or totally Asian friends," he said during the interview when asked about criticism about the completely white cast of the show. "But I was very aware of the lack of diversity and I campaigned for years for Ross to date women of color. One of the first girlfriends I had on the show was an American Asian woman, and then I dated African American women. That was a very conscious push on my part. "

%MINIFYHTML82836784106db9a42afe46b272a6818713% %MINIFYHTML82836784106db9a42afe46b272a6818714%

David could have had good intentions with the suggestion, but his comments only made people roast him because he forgot about the existence of "Living Single." The program, which many dubbed the "Black Friends," aired in 1993, a year before the premiere of the NBC comedy.

His interview provoked conversations on Twitter and the former student of "Living Single". Erika Alexander intervened in the matter. She wrote on Twitter: "Hi, @DavidSchwimmer @FriendsTV: are you really telling me that you've never heard of #LivingSingle? We invented the template! Black friends or friends from all over Asia."

During her appearance on "The Breakfast Club," she previously revealed that the name "Friends" was taken from the stage of program development. "It was. The original name of & # 39; Living Single & # 39; was & # 39; My Girls; but it didn't work out well, so they came up with other names. & # 39; Living Single & # 39; and & # 39; Friends & # 39; were some of the names presented. Obviously, they chose one and the other went to another show, also produced by Warner Bros. "

Fans also quickly intervened when one said: "David Schwimmer clearly does not know that the reboot & # 39; totally black & # 39; of Friends he wanted was already done and was called Living Single … which incidentally inspired Friends" . Another added: "Apparently, David Schwimmer has no idea he was in a white reboot of & # 39; Living Single & # 39;".