David Schwimmer responds to criticism he received for allegedly snubbing "living single,quot;

The Friends actor got into some hot water after commenting on the fact that it would be great if there was a totally black cast of the popular 90's show. Upon hearing this, Erika Alexander threw some shadow at David Schwimmer , noting that his show, Living Single, was not only exactly that, but it appeared before Friends and was the inspiration for it.

As you may have heard, David suggested not long ago that it would be great if there were a version of Friends with a completely black cast.

Now, however, after being criticized for not recognizing Living Single, the actor insists that his comment was taken out of context.

At the time he said what he said, he was talking about the lack of diversity in Friends.

He told The Guardian that, as far as he was concerned, if there was a restart, none of the original cast members would want to be in it.

Instead, he had another idea: "Maybe there should be a totally black,quot; Friends "or a completely Asian,quot; Friends. "

It was then that Erika Alexander responded, telling her that it already exists, Living Single, that its premiere was broadcast a year before Friends!

This is what David said: ‘Hi Erika. As you know, I was asked in an interview for "The Guardian,quot; how I felt about a restart of "Friends,quot; after a conversation about diversity in the program, so I offered another possibility for a reinvention of today's program. I did not mean that "Living Single,quot; had not existed or had not appeared before "Friends,quot;, which I already knew I had. "

Then he added that: ‘Remember that in interviews, appointments are often brought together and then taken out of context, and these quotes are reused in other articles by other people who try to be provocative. He was a fan of ‘Living Single’ and wasn’t implying that ‘Friends’ was the first of its kind ’.

Ad

The Friends star made it very clear that his comments were taken out of context and that is not under his control.



Post views:

one