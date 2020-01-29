David Schwimmer proposes the reboot & # 39; All-Black & # 39; from & # 39; Friends & # 39 ;, answers Erika Alexander

Actor Davis Schwimmer really thought he was at something when he proposed a "totally black,quot; restart of the popular sitcom Friends, but there was already one, it was called Living Single.

"Maybe there should be totally black friends or Asian friends," Schwimmer told the Guardian in a long interview. "But I was very aware of the lack of diversity and I campaigned for years for Ross to date women of color. One of the first girlfriends I had on the show was an American Asian woman, and then I dated African American women. That was a very conscious push on my part. "

Erika Alexander, who played attorney Maxine Shaw in Living Single, wasted no time updating it. "Hi David Schwimmer, are you really telling me that you've never heard of Living Single? We invented the template! [You're welcome] brother," he tweeted.

Well, she's right. But we won't let a restart happen if someone offers us?