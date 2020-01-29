Danny Rose: Newcastle emerges as a favorite for the defense of Tottenham and England | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML4d81c42f5baeb7082f9bc87921f90f1f11% %MINIFYHTML4d81c42f5baeb7082f9bc87921f90f1f12%





Danny Rose could leave Tottenham in January

Newcastle has become the favorite to sign Danny Rose of Tottenham.

The club shows great interest in England's full-back as the January transfer window deadline approaches.

Speaking last week, Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said: "He is a quality player and a class act, the boy. If possible, who knows?"

Bournemouth and Watford are also interested in Rose, who has not appeared in any of Tottenham's last four games.

Spurs chief José Mourinho recently denied reports that he and Rose were involved in a training line and also claimed that the defender was still part of their future plans.

Last November, Rose said she would stay in Tottenham until her contract runs out in the summer of 2021 after it was understood that Tottenham wanted to download it in the transfer window last summer.

But with England's participation in the European Championship this summer, the possibility of regular football in the first team could be a factor in its abandonment of Tottenham.

