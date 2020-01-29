Home Entertainment Daniel Kaluuya does not want his blackness to define him: & #...

Daniel Kaluuya does not want his blackness to define him: & # 39; I'm just Daniel, who seems to be black & # 39 ;.

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

The Get Out, and Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya, sat down for a recent interview where he revealed that he doesn't like to be defined by race; In fact, he says that the issue of race is boring.

"I am not going to ignore that I am surrounded by [racial problems], but I am not defined by that. I am only Daniel, who turns out to be black," he told Radio Times.

The media reportedly asked him about how he felt about the lack of diversity at the Oscars and at the BAFTA ceremonies, but again, Kaluuya was not worried.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©