Daniel Kaluuya does not want his blackness to define him: & # 39; I'm just Daniel, who seems to be black & # 39 ;.

The Get Out, and Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya, sat down for a recent interview where he revealed that he doesn't like to be defined by race; In fact, he says that the issue of race is boring.

"I am not going to ignore that I am surrounded by [racial problems], but I am not defined by that. I am only Daniel, who turns out to be black," he told Radio Times.

The media reportedly asked him about how he felt about the lack of diversity at the Oscars and at the BAFTA ceremonies, but again, Kaluuya was not worried.

"What is there to talk about race? It is boring for me. What is the debate? I am more a maker. I will do what I want to do," he continued.

He then began to list his roles in his previous films, adding that he did not want to become "the man of the race."

"The Fades is not about race, Psychoville is not about race, Skins is not about race, Chatroom is not about race, Johnny English Reborn is not about race. But that is almost erased. There is a narrative that is pushed."

Is right?