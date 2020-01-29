Dan Levy, star of Schitt’s Creek, says his "Feel Good,quot; program has gained popularity because "there is not much joy in the news,quot;

When Schitt Creek The star Dan Levy (David Rose) created the comedy with his father, Eugene Levy (Johnny Rose), in 2014, they could never have predicted the amazing success of the program, much less the multiple nominations for the awards that the series and its stars would receive . Dan says that the fact that his little Canadian show has become a global sensation is "crazy,quot;, but he has a theory about why Schitt Creek He has touched the sensitive fiber with so many people.

The 36-year-old man said recently Persons magazine that has begun to meet people from all over the world who are just now discovering the program and falling in love with it, and their father says that Netflix deserves a lot of credit.

“Netflix was a great turning point. You could start feeling it in the street, "explained Eugene, 73." When you ran into people and talked about the program and how much they loved it … it began to happen more and more. "

Schitt Creek It was first broadcast in Canada on CBC and was soon added to the weekly list on Pop TV in the United States. It was a relatively small show that found some loyal spectators during its first three seasons. But, when Netflix picked it up before Season 4, everything changed quickly. Pop TV ratings have doubled every year since its network debut in 2015, and it has become one of Netflix's most valuable shows since its debut on the streaming platform in 2017.

Yes, greater access to comedy was a great help for ratings. But, Dan has realized that more people have begun to discover Schitt Creek As news worldwide worsens, unpleasant trolls appear on social networks and the political climate becomes increasingly tense.

"It has been surprising to see how the philosophy of the show, the kind of joy of the show has found people," says Dan. “When you can provide any kind of joy to people at a time when there is not much joy in the news … I noticed a change in the ways people found it. It happened that people said it is a fun program, to say: "I need this program."

Dan believes that we are seeing a resurgence in "feeling good television,quot; because people are finding something in Schitt Creek and similar series that they don't get when they leave their homes.

He explained that the story of Schitt Creek It is the opposite of what people expect. The series follows the once-rich Rose family, who lost all her money due to a bad business manager and is forced to live in a small town they once bought as a joke due to the name.

Dan said he never wanted the program to be about how the people of the small city are "somehow less than,quot; the people of the big city. I wanted to turn that idea around and make the Rose family the people who have to change, learn and grow.

Dan explained that the city itself is extremely progressive in its thinking and level of acceptance, and the Roses have no choice but to become better people because of that.

Star Catherine O & # 39; Hara (Moira Rose) added that the fun audience would expect the people of the big city to be somehow better than their friends in Schitt’s Creek, but they have learned it from minor television shows and movies.

Small city, small minds? No. It's not true, "said O & # 39; Hara.

Schitt Creek He is currently in his sixth and last season. New episodes air on Tuesday nights on Pop TV. The first five seasons are available for streaming on Netflix.



