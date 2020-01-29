Coronavirus Live updates: Thousands of infected while scientists compete for a cure

Scientists are working to develop a vaccine. able to stop the spread of a new mysterious coronavirus that has infected thousands of people, mainly in China.

Government scientists in China, the United States and Australia, as well as those working at Johnson & Johnson, Moderna Therapeutics and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, are working quickly to develop a vaccine.

The hunt began on January 10, when Chinese scientists published the genetic makeup of the virus in a public database. The next morning, researchers at the Vaccine Research Center of the National Institute of Health in Maryland went to work. Within hours, they had identified the parts of the genetic code that could be used to make a vaccine.

Historically, vaccines have been one of the best public health tools to prevent disease. But despite the fact that technology, genomics and global coordination have improved, allowing researchers to advance at maximum speed, vaccine development remains an expensive and risky process.