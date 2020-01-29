Coronavirus Live updates: Thousands of infected while scientists compete for a cure

Scientists are running to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus.
Scientists are working to develop a vaccine. able to stop the spread of a new mysterious coronavirus that has infected thousands of people, mainly in China.
Government scientists in China, the United States and Australia, as well as those working at Johnson & Johnson, Moderna Therapeutics and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, are working quickly to develop a vaccine.
The hunt began on January 10, when Chinese scientists published the genetic makeup of the virus in a public database. The next morning, researchers at the Vaccine Research Center of the National Institute of Health in Maryland went to work. Within hours, they had identified the parts of the genetic code that could be used to make a vaccine.
Historically, vaccines have been one of the best public health tools to prevent disease. But despite the fact that technology, genomics and global coordination have improved, allowing researchers to advance at maximum speed, vaccine development remains an expensive and risky process.
The outbreak is spreading. About 6,000 cases have been confirmed.
According to official Chinese statistics, more than 130 people died from the mysterious new coronavirus, but the real number is probably much higher. The shortage of test kits has hindered the ability of health officials to accurately diagnose and track the disease.
This is what we know about how the disease has spread:
◆ China said Wednesday that 132 people died from the virus, which is believed to have originated in the central city of Wuhan and is spreading throughout the country. The previous count, on Tuesday, was 106.
◆ The number of confirmed cases increased by almost 25 percent to 5,974 on Wednesday, compared to 4,515 on Tuesday, according to the National Health Commission of China.
◆ Thailand has reported 14 cases of infection; Hong Kong has eight; The United States, Taiwan, Australia and Macao have five each; Singapore, South Korea and Malaysia each reported four; Japan has seven; France has four; Canada has three; Vietnam has two; and Nepal, Cambodia and Germany each have one.
◆ The cases registered in Taiwan, Germany, Vietnam and Japan involved patients who had not been to China. No deaths have been reported outside of China.
How the coronavirus could be affecting the global economy.
As the death toll from the mysterious coronavirus in China increases, economic analysts have advised caution. They say it is too early to sound the alarm about the impact on the world economy.
And yet, some American companies with a large presence in China are forced to adapt. Starbucks, for example, announced Tuesday that it would temporarily close half of its stores there.
"The magnitude of the impact will depend on the duration of store closures while we work with local authorities to manage the situation and protect our partners and customers," Pat Grismer, its chief financial officer, said during a earnings call.
Starbucks is not alone. McDonald’s stores and Yum China, the largest restaurant company in the country, which operates the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands in China and also controls their own brands.
China's travel restrictions and the expansion of controls at airports around the world have also hurt businesses. United Airlines announced that it would suspend some flights. American Airlines shares fell more than 5 percent on Tuesday.
Hotels and resorts with properties in the affected areas, including Macao, a special administrative region and the game's mecca, also saw the value of their shares fall. They include Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas Sands and MGM Resorts International.
Marriott, Hyatt and Hilton, which have several properties in China, also saw their share prices fall.
It is likely that other brands that are popular in China, such as Estee Lauder, Nike and Tapestry, which Coach sells, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, have a negative impact on their profits, bank analysts said.
China is the second largest economy in the world.
The United States is expanding its projections.
United States health officials have announced Detection measures for passengers arriving from China to 20 ports of entry into the United States were expanded.
The expanded review had previously been in only five airports; Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the 20 quarantine stations are participating in airports and ground stations across the continental United States, as well as those in Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico.
Americans are now discouraged from traveling anywhere in China, and other travel restrictions have not been ruled out, authorities said. It is known that only five people in the United States have been infected so far.
The authorities also announced Tuesday that the Chinese authorities will allow teams of international experts, coordinated by the World Health Organization, to help with research and containment.
In the United Kingdom, the British Foreign Ministry warns against all trips to Hubei province and against all less essential trips to the rest of mainland China. (The warning does not include Hong Kong and Macao).
And the European Union, at the request of France, which has many citizens in the Wuhan area, announced that it would send two flights to China to evacuate at least 350 healthy people. citizens of the block.
The reports were contributed by Chris Buckley, Russell Goldman, Elaine Yu, Raymond Zhong, Alexandra Stevenson, Paul Mozur, Knvul Sheikh, Katie Thomas, James Gorman, Motoko Rich, Ben Dooley, Eimi Yamamitsu and Patricia Cohen. Jin Wu, Zoe Mou, Albee Zhang, Amber Wang, Yiwei Wang and Claire Fu contributed to the investigation.