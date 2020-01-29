Conor McGregor dodges prosecution for traffic violations

WENN / Avalon

The UFC fighter got into trouble with the law in August 2019 when he was allegedly caught driving his car without a license or insurance in Dublin, Ireland.

UFC fighter Conor McGregor He has eluded prosecution for car crimes in his native Dublin, Ireland.

The mixed martial arts star was caught driving his car without a license or insurance during an incident last August (19), and when he did not present the required documents to the authorities within 10 days, he was summoned to appear in District Court from Dublin on Wednesday (January 29) to provide answers.

McGregor's lawyer, Rory Staines, attended the court date on behalf of his client and got Judge John O & # 39; Leary to abandon the case after presenting the correct documentation before the hearing.

The 31-year-old athlete has a history of legal problems behind the wheel for crimes that include holding his mobile phone while driving and accelerating, which imposed a six-month driving ban in 2018.

He also faced a fine for a fight in an Irish pub last year, and was sentenced to community service and anger management classes in New York two years ago after his involvement in an attack on a bus carrying rival fighters in a UFC event.