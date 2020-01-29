Coach K explains why he told Duke students to shut up & # 39; shut up & # 39; singing to Jeff Capel

%MINIFYHTMLa624bbb4b7924c580c36d6043ff5571611% %MINIFYHTMLa624bbb4b7924c580c36d6043ff5571612%

Duke students started a song for Jeff Capel of Pittsburgh, a former Blue Devil who became a coach during the Blue Devils game on Tuesday night.

Apparently, the students sang: "Jeff Capel, sit with us,quot; and clearly annoyed Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. The cameras caught coach K shouting "shut up,quot; his own fans.

After Cameron Crazies started shouting "Jeff Capel, sit with us,quot;, you could see Coach K shouting "Shut up,quot; and "He's one of us." Capel played in Duke and trained there for 7 seasons. pic.twitter.com/OdKeJ62MMv – ESPN (@espn) January 29, 2020

Krzyzewski apologized and explained his reaction after the game.

"I don't know if I made a mistake about it, but I never heard another coach's name screaming in the middle of the first half when we are at war with the team," said Krzyzewski. "I don't know if they said: & # 39; Come and sit with me & # 39;". We have a different view of what was happening. I thought it was personal … I apologize to the students for that. "

Despite his apologies, Coach K still felt that singing was unnecessary.

"You shouldn't say that," he said. "In the middle of the first half and an ACC game, this is not a cheesy little thing. I will not say: & # 39; Could you tell me exactly what you are doing? So it is a mistake on my part, but I prefer to make the mistake and protect my boy. Let's think of a different joy, like & # 39; Defense! & # 39; "

This was Coach K's response when asked about exploding in his own fans just before half. He said he didn't like Capel teasing him, he suggested that Duke fans turn to the songs of "DEFENSE!" Or "LET'S GO!" Or "GO, DUKE!" Have a normal one pic.twitter.com/P5fsWBHLET – Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) January 29, 2020

Capel, who played for Duke and was a Blue Devils assistant from 2011-18, said in a tweet after the game that he was not offended by the songs.

Duke defeated Pitt 79-67.