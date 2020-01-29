Home Sports Coach K explains why he told Duke students to shut up &...

Coach K explains why he told Duke students to shut up & # 39; shut up & # 39; singing to Jeff Capel

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Coach K explains why he told Duke students to shut up & # 39; shut up & # 39; singing to Jeff Capel
%MINIFYHTMLa624bbb4b7924c580c36d6043ff5571611% %MINIFYHTMLa624bbb4b7924c580c36d6043ff5571612%

Duke students started a song for Jeff Capel of Pittsburgh, a former Blue Devil who became a coach during the Blue Devils game on Tuesday night.

Apparently, the students sang: "Jeff Capel, sit with us,quot; and clearly annoyed Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. The cameras caught coach K shouting "shut up,quot; his own fans.

Krzyzewski apologized and explained his reaction after the game.

"I don't know if I made a mistake about it, but I never heard another coach's name screaming in the middle of the first half when we are at war with the team," said Krzyzewski. "I don't know if they said: & # 39; Come and sit with me & # 39;". We have a different view of what was happening. I thought it was personal … I apologize to the students for that. "

Despite his apologies, Coach K still felt that singing was unnecessary.

"You shouldn't say that," he said. "In the middle of the first half and an ACC game, this is not a cheesy little thing. I will not say: & # 39; Could you tell me exactly what you are doing? So it is a mistake on my part, but I prefer to make the mistake and protect my boy. Let's think of a different joy, like & # 39; Defense! & # 39; "

Capel, who played for Duke and was a Blue Devils assistant from 2011-18, said in a tweet after the game that he was not offended by the songs.

Duke defeated Pitt 79-67.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©