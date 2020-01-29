CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML1d3ff3f1093a9d967622310d5d76b33211% %MINIFYHTML1d3ff3f1093a9d967622310d5d76b33212%





Catch up with the latest Sky Sports News headlines

Catch up with all the great headlines of Sky sports news in our latest video newsletter.

Manchester City is in the final of the League Cup, despite losing 1-0 in the second leg of their semifinal with Manchester United at Etihad Stadium.

United has finally agreed to an agreement with Sporting Lisbon to sign midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Liverpool has 19 points ahead at the top of the Premier League after beating West Ham 2-0 at London Stadium.

Barcelona has rejected an offer of £ 85 million for Richarlison of Everton, and is also ready to make an offer for another Premier League player.

And the Indoor Athletics World Championships have been postponed for 12 months due to fears about the coronavirus.