CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

Ed Woodward's house in Cheshire has been attacked by a crowd of Manchester United fans.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Paul Pogba is "desperate,quot; to play for Manchester United after his ankle cast was removed after surgery, but it is still unclear when the midfielder will return.

Trezeguet's dramatic break time winner sent Aston Villa to the Carabao Cup final with a 2-1 victory over Leicester in Villa Park.

Leeds United came from two goals to beat Millwall 3-2 and reach the top of the Sky Bet Championship, with Patrick Bamford double.

Anthony Joshua "will almost certainly,quot; defend his heavyweight world titles against Kubrat Pulev in Britain, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The body of the great basketball player Kobe Bryant has been identified among a group of nine who died when a helicopter crashed in Los Angeles, the coroner said.