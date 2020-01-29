Home Sports Classification of fantasy football from early 2020: WR

Michael Thomas had to be our No. 1 WR in our fantasy WR ranking of the beginning of 2020. It only makes sense after he broke the record for receiving a season from Marvin Harrison last year. It doesn't matter if you play in standard leagues or PPR: Thomas will be the first receiver open in the draft next fall.

The two most difficult players to qualify were Odell Beckham Jr. and JuJu Smith-Schuster. We all know how talented they are, and at least for JuJu, they get a little pass for their disappointing 2019 due to the quarterback game and injuries. Maybe I should have done better with Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges, but he just had one of those lost seasons that tend to happen. OBJ is harder to evaluate. After all, it's not that Baker Mayfield is a nobody (although he played as one sometimes). Beckham simply did not produce. In these super early classifications, we have both ranked optimistically by 2020.

%MINIFYHTMLeb243d822ef94df10a6f6899105013b913% %MINIFYHTMLeb243d822ef94df10a6f6899105013b914%

Two rookies reach our top 36 to bring some young people to life. You can always expect some inconsistency with newbies, but both Jerry Jeudy of Alabama and CeeDee Lamb of Oklahoma could get out of the doors quickly. Expect your rankings to see some adjustments in July and August depending on the team they go to and how the depth table looks, but the talent is there for both.

Fantasy football rankings from early 2020: WR

These ratings are for standard leagues.

Rank Player
one Michael Thomas, Santos
two DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
3 Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
4 4 Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
5 5 Julio Jones, Falcons
6 6 Davante Adams, Packers
7 7 Cooper Kupp, Rams
8 Amari Cooper, Jeans
9 9 Mike Evans, Buccaneers
10 Odell Beckham Jr., brown
eleven JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
12 DJ Chark, Jaguars
13 Courtland Sutton, Broncos
14 Kenny Golladay, Lions
fifteen Keenan Allen, Chargers
sixteen Adam Thielen, Vikings
17 DeVante Parker, Dolphins
18 years Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
19 Calvin Ridley, Falcons
twenty T.Y. Hilton, Colts
twenty-one A.J. Brown titans
22 Terry McLaurin, Redskins
2. 3 Julian Edelman, Patriots
24 Stefon Diggs, Vikings
25 DJ. Moore Panthers
26 Allen Robinson, Bears
27 John Brown, Bills
28 Jerry Jeudy, to be determined
29 Robert Woods, Rams
30 Jarvis Landry, brown
31 Michael Gallup, Jeans
32 Deebo Samuel, 49ers
33 DK Metcalf, Seahawks
3. 4 CeeDee Lamb, TBD
35 Mike Williams, Chargers
36 A.J. Green FA

