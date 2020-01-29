Classification of fantasy football from early 2020: WR

%MINIFYHTMLeb243d822ef94df10a6f6899105013b911% %MINIFYHTMLeb243d822ef94df10a6f6899105013b912%

Michael Thomas had to be our No. 1 WR in our fantasy WR ranking of the beginning of 2020. It only makes sense after he broke the record for receiving a season from Marvin Harrison last year. It doesn't matter if you play in standard leagues or PPR: Thomas will be the first receiver open in the draft next fall.

The two most difficult players to qualify were Odell Beckham Jr. and JuJu Smith-Schuster. We all know how talented they are, and at least for JuJu, they get a little pass for their disappointing 2019 due to the quarterback game and injuries. Maybe I should have done better with Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges, but he just had one of those lost seasons that tend to happen. OBJ is harder to evaluate. After all, it's not that Baker Mayfield is a nobody (although he played as one sometimes). Beckham simply did not produce. In these super early classifications, we have both ranked optimistically by 2020.

Two rookies reach our top 36 to bring some young people to life. You can always expect some inconsistency with newbies, but both Jerry Jeudy of Alabama and CeeDee Lamb of Oklahoma could get out of the doors quickly. Expect your rankings to see some adjustments in July and August depending on the team they go to and how the depth table looks, but the talent is there for both.

These ratings are for standard leagues.