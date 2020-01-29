Classification of fantasy football from early 2020: RB

%MINIFYHTMLc1e4b936707f7eed47a37309b096fd5911% %MINIFYHTMLc1e4b936707f7eed47a37309b096fd5912%

Christian McCaffrey, in a sense, was no surprise. It was one of the five best options in basically all fantasy football leagues. But now, after a historic season, McCaffrey will be more than that in 2020. He will have a case for the best overall selection and it is the obvious name to put on top of our early 2020 RB ranking. Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook also have cases, but you can't rule out what McCaffrey accomplished without even having a good QB in 2019.

There are a number of other risers that are heading towards 2020, including Nick Chubb, Aaron Jones, Josh Jacobs and Devin Singletary. On the contrary, people will ask questions about the best usual runners, Alvin Kamara and Ezekiel Elliott, who had moments of disappointment at 19. The position will bring Kerryon Johnson and Derrius Guice back for what hopefully are completely healthy seasons, while that Kenyan Drake (assuming it is – signs with Arizona) and Austin Ekeler (assuming Melvin Gordon does not re-sign with the Chargers) will make preseason noise in expanded roles.

%MINIFYHTMLc1e4b936707f7eed47a37309b096fd5913% %MINIFYHTMLc1e4b936707f7eed47a37309b096fd5914%

MORE FANTASY 2020 CLASSIFICATIONS:

Field Marshal | Wide receiver | Tight end | D / ST | Kicker

There will also be a normal harvest of novice runners that will generate hype. They have been left out of the first rankings because RB has a lot to do with the opportunity, but at least four players have the talent to cause immediate impacts regardless of where they end up: D & # 39; Andre Swift of Georgia, Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin, Jk from the state of Ohio. Dobbins and Cam Akers of the state of Florida. As we saw with Jacobs, David Montgomery and Singletary in 2019, rookie backups can pay off.

Gordon's movement in the offseason will probably have the greatest fantasy implications among possible free agents. His departure from Los Angeles will presumably give Ekeler the full-time role in which he prospered at the start of the 2019 season, while Gordon will probably sign somewhere else to be the best. Beyond that, there are likely to be some surprise cuts as teams seek to reduce costs, creating potential opportunities for younger players and unexpected problems for classic fantasy options.

Fantasy football rankings from early 2020: RB

These ratings are for standard leagues, not PPR.