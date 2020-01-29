Classification of fantasy football from early 2020: QB

There were no disputes about the best player in our pre-season fantasy QB rankings for 2019, and there will also be no disputes about the person who calls the most for our quarterback rankings in early 2020. The whole rumor was about Patrick Mahomes before this season. , but it will all be about Lamar Jackson ahead of the next draft season. It is likely that all leagues have an owner who looks for Jackson on draft day, except that, in reality, it may not even be a reach.

If you are not the fantasy owner who wants to take an early QB, it will be a position deep enough to wait. Everyone will seek to dig up the next Jackson, and the most obvious candidate is Kyler Murray of Arizona (with his second-year classmates, Gardner Minshew, Drew Lock and Dwayne Haskins, who also seek to take the next step forward).

Of course, there will still be many reliable veterans to choose from (even if Tom Brady, Philip Rivers and / or Drew Brees are retired). Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan and a healthy Ben Roethlisberger will have cases to be fantasy initiators again.

Perhaps the two most important questions in the position come from former Heisman winners at Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow. After Mayfield showed in 2018 that rookie quarterbacks can mostly meet, it was a big disappointment in the & # 39; 19. He will probably still have his believers in the & # 39; 20, but our classification of him reflects a kind of middle ground between what still feels like a high ceiling, but also what & # 39; 19 showed us is a floor low. Burrow will probably launch it about 250 miles south of Mayfield in Cincinnati, and we know he has the talent to produce immediately, although consistency is probably a problem.

Some of the most important QB names that could be on the move in the offseason include future free agents Marcus Mariota and Teddy Bridgewater. Both could be starters at their next stop, and Mariota especially still has tons of talent that could be unlocked in the right situation. At the right landing site, Mariota will be a popular sleeper by 2020. Jameis Winston, Ryan Tannehill and Rivers will also enter the offseason as free agents, so there are still many situations that will change for training camp.

These ratings are for standard leagues with 6-point TD.