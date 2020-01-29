Citizenship law of India: media accused of pro-government coverage | India News

%MINIFYHTML799a01155daafe34695c0ec5b06b460111% %MINIFYHTML799a01155daafe34695c0ec5b06b460112%
Media coverage of protests against a controversial citizenship law in India has varied from being neutral to declared pro-government, advocates of press freedom say.
The law puts citizens of three neighboring countries on a fast track to obtain citizenship, but discriminates against Muslims.
And that has hurt the viewers of India.
Anchal Vohra from Al Jazeera reports from New Delhi.