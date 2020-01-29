Chris Brown makes this public move for the love of Rihanna after separating from Hassan Jameel, but he's already dating this famous rapper

Chris Brown is clearly clinging to one of his ex, and fans are sure he is none other than Rihanna.

On Tuesday, the R,amp;B singer surprised many of his followers by jumping to social networks, where he posted an emotional message about the fact that he is still in love with her.

The singer wrote: “When someone asks, after all this time … why are you still in love with HER? My ANSWER: BECAUSE TIME DOES NOT HAVE RELEVANCE WHEN IT IS UNCONDITIONAL ".

One person had this reaction: "Wowwwww knew he is still in love with Rihanna 🤷🏽‍♀️"

This commenter brought Karrueche Tran to the conversation saying: “And he also said that he was still in love with Rihanna. Actually, he said he was in love with both of them, so it could be one or, personally, I think it's Rihanna because he always seems to mention his name. I haven't seen him say anything about Karruche as a yes. "

This social media user told Rihanna to run: “Riri … you're in danger, Gurllll. Toxic unconditional love.

In the days after Rihanna confirmed her separation from Hassan Jameel, a source close to Chris spoke with Hollywood life and explained: "Chris still has a very strong connection with everything that comes with Rihanna, so the news that he is single again is a big problem for him."

The source added: “I really loved Rihanna, so she definitely controls who is dating or not. In a way, the psyche bothers him, but at the same time, he has to live his life, is a father and needs to move on. If Rihanna is happy, he will be happy. He doesn't like to hear that she is broken and probably with a broken heart, but he knows that she will be fine, and that makes him feel good. Chris will always have a weakness for Rihanna, but he hopes he will have better days ahead. "

A person linked to Rihanna revealed: “The chances of it actually happening are very, very low. That ship has sailed, and everyone expects Chris to be smart enough to realize that. ”

It is believed that Rihanna is now dating A $ AP Rocky with Drake still at stake.



