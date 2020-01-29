China fights the outbreak of coronavirus: all the latest updates | China news

%MINIFYHTML6b09438f74d15b3ab5ca8b0e4864a6bc11% %MINIFYHTML6b09438f74d15b3ab5ca8b0e4864a6bc12%

The death toll in China from a new deadly coronavirus rose to 170, state media said Thursday, and the most affected province in Hubei reported 37 deaths.

It is now confirmed that some 7,711 people in China have the infection, with 1,032 new cases in Hubei, and the first confirmed patient reported in Tibet.

Plus:

The World Health Organization on Wednesday warned all governments to "take action,quot; on the virus similar to SARS that originated in the capital of Hubei, Hubei, as hundreds of foreigners were evacuated from the city.

Beyond China, more than a dozen countries have reported the disease, with new cases reported on Wednesday in Finland and the United Arab Emirates.

WHO will hold an urgent meeting on Thursday to determine whether the outbreak should be declared a global health emergency, a designation that can lead to greater international coordination.

The agency has acknowledged that respiratory disease is an emergency in China, but said last week it was too early to declare the outbreak as a public health emergency of international interest. He has described the overall risk of the virus as high.

Here are the latest updates:

Thursday, January 30

Americans evacuated from the Chinese outbreak & # 39; no symptoms & # 39;: officials

Nearly 200 U.S. citizens evacuated from Wuhan landed at a military base in California on Wednesday, where authorities declared them symptom free.

They they have been asked to send samples to analyze the presence of the coronavirus and It will remain isolated in its rooms for a period of up to 72 hours while monitored, said Nancy Messonnier of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The rented plane was received on the runway by emergency vehicles and three buses while the staff in biohazard suits stood.

Alyssa Farah, a spokeswoman for the Department of Defense, said the group included employees of the State Department and their dependents.

He added that the evacuees "would not have access to any base location other than their assigned home."

