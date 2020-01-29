Charlie Hunnam's reluctance to marry hurts the girlfriend's feelings

%MINIFYHTML4eec87d0af999d4ca6fe8e07539e20b811% %MINIFYHTML4eec87d0af999d4ca6fe8e07539e20b812%

The former actor of & # 39; Sons of Anarchy & # 39; He admits that it is stupid of him to say that he did not feel the same as his lifelong girlfriend Morgana McNelis when it came to getting married.

Charlie Hunnam He regrets leaving aside a recent question about marriage, because his comments hurt his life partner's feelings.

"The Knights they asked star about his plans to get married Morgana McNelis and revealed that he was "indifferent" about tying the knot.

"She doesn't feel the same," he said about Morgana. "She is very anxious to get married. I will do it because it is important to her, but I don't have any romantic feelings towards him."

Hunnam is now pedaling back after realizing that his words hurt his girlfriend.

He tells TooFab: "It was stupid to say that. Sometimes the tone of an interview … that interview was, like, a lot of jokes … and suddenly we are joking about one thing and I was asked my opinion on the marriage. I just said something that doesn't really reflect my true thoughts. "

"It's like being with your friends, sometimes without thinking that … you're not trying to express your honest opinion about something, and then you see it in black and white."

Charlie adds: "I have to say that it really hurt my girlfriend's feelings. I really regretted saying that, because I didn't really say it at all. It was, frankly, stupid shit that I said in the heat of the moment."

"The reality is that I consider myself married. I have been with my girlfriend for 14 years … I guess what I was trying to articulate was that the official government sanction means nothing to me; but the romance of that means a huge amount I'm really sorry to say that, but if you spend 12 hours a day for three days doing interviews directly, you're going to say something stupid. Especially a guy like me who isn't that smart. "