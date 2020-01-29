Cassie's husband, Alex Fine, shares the photo of his father, who was pronounced dead but struggled to return to life to be with baby Frankie

Cassie and her husband, Alex Fine, are celebrating two great miracles of life.

Alex turned to social media, where he paid tribute to Kobe Bryant using the term GIRL DAD while talking about his girl, Frankie Stone Fine.

Alex posted a sweet picture of his father hugging baby Frankie and made some shocking confessions. He explained that this father was pronounced dead but struggled to return to life.

Alex declared: “A little over a month ago, my dad was pronounced dead in the hospital; Then, they told us that if he ever woke up, his brain function would be close to 0. He is now fully recovered and was able to retain his granddaughter for the first time this week. Time and life are so fragile, and you never know when your watch will reach two zeros. I am more than blessed to have them in my life and the most amazing mother for my daughter. In the end, we are all "visiting,quot;, and our time here should improve with love and dedication to family and work. I am very blessed by many things, and being a "daddy girl,quot; as Kobe Bryant said is my greatest achievement. Give the people around you hugs, smiles and light. ❤️ "

Cassie had this to say to Alex: “I love you so much. More than you'll ever know. This moment makes me very happy, and I feel honored to have caught it for both of us. We are very blessed After living so much life, our real life begins here. Amazing. My heart has never felt so full for so many reasons. Thanks for being your best friend. ♥ ️ "

This person declared: "Definitely wearing that title of #girldad with pride RIP Legend iosGod bless your father and you on your new trip! I'm glad he can hug his grandson! Praise the Lord,quot;

Another user of social networks revealed: "No, not all #deadbeats begin to comment or publish their daughters whom they have seen or supported in months and years. Let the REAL #GirlDad have its moment. No shadow or facts of Direct salt have talked about a #GirlMom. I love this !!! Parents are equally important to us daughters too! ”

Ad

Cassie and Alex are in a very good place.



Post views:

one