Carmelo Anthony publishes touching tribute to Kobe Bryant: & # 39; You will continue to be loved & # 39;

Carmelo Anthony jumped on Instagram to remember his last telephone conversation with his old friend Kobe Bryant.

Melo says the call had to do with training the basketball team of Bryant's daughter, Gianna, 13.

In a touching Instagram post, Carmelo has good memories of his close friend:

"Damn it brother! Hate Hate when I have so much to say, but I can't express any of that in words," he began in the post.

"YOU called me and told me that you would come to the game on Friday and that you were proud of me and‘ regardless of anything, stay true to myself and STAYME7O, "he continued. "We were laughing at how hard YOU were working GiGi and his teammates and I told you they needed a day off 😂😢"

"Why brother? Why GiGi? Why leave Vanessa with this sadness and pain? WHY? This will never make sense to me. I know that I am not supposed to question God's will. I know that God does not He makes mistakes. It just seems that it always rains harder for those who deserve the sun, "he said.

"There are moments in life when there are simply NO words to describe internal pain. This is one of them. YOU will continue to be loved. They will miss you. They will remember you forever. YOUR legacy will live FOREVER."

"OUR FRIENDSHIP will never be forgotten," he concluded. "I know YOU will be close, even if I don't see you. KING OF PEACE!‘ There are no goodbyes. Wherever you are, you will be in our hearts. "

Since Bryant's death on Sunday, celebrity tributes have continued to arrive daily.

Our deepest condolences to the Bryant family.