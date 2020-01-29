Canada leverages SARS lessons to address the new coronavirus | Canada news

%MINIFYHTMLd75889539f6c912bba87a1a328d98baf11% %MINIFYHTMLd75889539f6c912bba87a1a328d98baf12%

Toronto Canada – The new coronavirus arrived in Canada earlier this month, with two alleged positive cases in Toronto and one in British Columbia as of Wednesday afternoon.

All patients had recently returned from Wuhan, China, where the virus originated. More than 6,000 people have been infected in China, authorities say, with more than 130 deaths worldwide.

Plus:

While all three patients in Canada are isolated and authorities say the risk remains low, Canada's approach to addressing the mysterious coronavirus has been driven by lessons learned during the SARS outbreak more than 16 years ago.

%MINIFYHTMLd75889539f6c912bba87a1a328d98baf13% %MINIFYHTMLd75889539f6c912bba87a1a328d98baf14%

Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) It was another respiratory coronavirus that originated in China, infecting more than 8,000 people worldwide and killing more than 900.

Outside Asia, SARS was the most affected by SARS, with 438 suspected cases and 44 deaths. The virus was an unprecedented challenge for modern health systems, especially in Toronto, where cases were concentrated.

Almost 17 years later, experts say that Canadian health workers are better trained, global communication has improved, there are more efficient plans for outbreaks and there has been a "revolution,quot; in virus detection, although the tests are still Far from being snapshots.

Virus detection

After the SARS outbreak, Canada established a committee to assess how the system responded to diseases and suggest improvements. His report, Learning From SARS, found that one of the biggest challenges was that SARS resembled many other respiratory infections, and there were no reliable laboratory tests for the virus, so it was difficult to diagnose.

The cost it had on health workers was especially devastating; 100 were infected and three died. They worked under intense pressure and fear of contracting the deadly new virus.

While working to contain SARS in Toronto in 2003, Dr. Allison McGeer contracted the virus and survived. She said the key difference between the new coronavirus 2019 and SARS is the ability to evaluate patients.

"When the SARS started arriving, we did not have the ability to know if anyone had SARS or something else because there was no diagnostic test, so everyone should be treated as if they could have SARS," he told Al Jazeera. "And that, of course, is much more difficult: it is a huge burden on the system. Now, you come in, we think you might have SARS, they give you a test, we found out."

An indicative sign is seen at Sunnybrook Hospital, where a patient is being treated in isolation from what Canadian health officials call the first allegedly confirmed case of coronavirus again, in Toronto, Ontario (Carlos Osorio / Reuters)

The science of detecting and sequencing viruses has greatly improved since SARS, McGeer said. On December 31, 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) learned of several cases of pneumonia in Wuhan that did not coincide with other known viruses. On January 7, the Chinese authorities confirmed to WHO that they had a new coronavirus, which was temporarily named 2019-nCoV. Chinese health officials published the genetic sequence of the virus online, which allowed other health agencies to develop diagnostic tests.

"In the past 17 years, there has been a revolution in viral diagnosis, so the concept that a virus can be identified and sequenced and published in a week 15 years ago was completely out of the question," McGeer said.

"It is this really rapid evolution of the ability to sequence DNA and RNA and the development of pipes to link those sequences and make sense of them," he added. "Therefore, a large part of this is just direct technology, but the second part is about sharing information."

Communication

Another important problem during the SARS outbreak was the exchange of basic information.

The virus now known as SARS exploded in China in November 2002, but Chinese officials did not report it to WHO until February 2003, actively covering its spread.

With the new coronavirus, Chinese officials initially said the virus was under control, which led to accusations that China acted slowly. Wuhan police arrested eight people for spreading "falsehoods,quot; about the virus online and arrested journalists who reported the outbreak. But on January 19, a Communist Party newspaper warned against concealment of cases, and the next day a Chinese health official said in a CCTV news program that people should avoid Wuhan. After that, it seems that China became more transparent about the threat, and Chinese scientists made their research public.

During the SARS, the provincial and federal governments of Canada were also not good at sharing information, according to the 2003 review. Ontario's infectious disease software was "an archaic DOS platform used in the late 1980s that could not be adapted for the SARS. " There were no data exchange protocols between jurisdictions. The report recommended the creation of an independent agency at the federal level, to "reduce the chances of Canadian health being inadvertently abducted in a jurisdictional disagreement between government levels."

As a result of the review, Canada created the Public Health Agency of Canada and similar agencies at the provincial level.

Health workers help a visitor who goes to the intensive care unit to put on a gown and mask to protect against contracting SARS at the North York Hospital in Toronto (File: Mike Cassese / Reuters)

Dr. Theresa Tam, director of public health at the Public Health Agency of Canada, said that in the years after SARS, the country's agencies work together through a federal-provincial-territorial council.

"This allows us to get up very quickly, as in this case (with the new coronavirus)," he said.

Unlike SARS, there are now inter-jurisdictional response plans for biological agents and influenza pandemics, he added.

The SARS epidemic exposed the lack of international cooperation, so in 2007, WHO implemented its International Health Regulations (RSI), an agreement between 196 countries to develop their capabilities to detect, evaluate and report public health events.

Travel and trade restrictions can be economically devastating for countries, therefore, to avoid travel restrictions, the RSI includes specific measures at ports, airports and land crossings to prevent the spread of viruses across international borders.

However, despite the improvements, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedro Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called on Wednesday for the reform of the current system to declare international emergencies to a potentially three-phase system.

Screening and training

China now has travel restrictions in Hubei province, where the virus originated, and 45 million people are in quarantine.

When travelers arrive in Canada from China, they interact with the primary inspection kiosks that scan passports, take a photo and ask them to declare the products. These kiosks are now scheduled to ask about the history of trips to the provinces of Wuhan and Hubei.

If travelers say they have visited the relevant areas of China, that information is marked to a border agent who will ask questions about their health.

If travelers develop symptoms, they are asked to call health professionals to notify them in advance that they recently traveled to Hubei Province, so that health workers can be prepared and protect themselves with protective equipment.

McGeer said the professionals would clean their hands carefully, wearing gloves and gowns, face shields to protect their skin and eyes, and a respirator that prevents them from inhaling the virus.

Compared to SARS, McGeer said there is no difference in what health professionals use or do.

"In any case, the precautions we were using at the beginning of SARS were stricter than what we are using now, because we know more about coronaviruses than we used to. But our practice of using (protective equipment) is better, and in general terms, our health workers are much better trained, "he said.

Because McGeer has been in a similar situation, he said he feels for Chinese health workers, patients and their families.

"I have been there, although on a much smaller scale, our outbreak was not so large and it was different because it was mainly in hospitals, and this outbreak is not the same, but it is the same in terms of test intensity and shortage of things, and only the chaos of trying to take good care of patients in an outbreak when many things are uncertain. "