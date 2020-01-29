Callum Robinson: Sheffield United striker joins West Brom on loan | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML9ec2d2cb43b6f2c3a8149b6316f2823911% %MINIFYHTML9ec2d2cb43b6f2c3a8149b6316f2823912%





Callum Robinson joins West Brom on loan from Sheffield United

Sheffield United striker Callum Robinson has joined West Bromwich Albion on loan until the end of the season.

Robinson has made 16 appearances for the Blades in this campaign, scoring a goal and providing two assists.

The 24-year-old joined United from Preston North End in the summer for a record club fee, but has struggled to get regular game time with Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick and Oli McBurnie, all preferred.

Robinson will join West Brom in second place in the Championship, as the Baggies seek to boost automatic promotion.

It is believed that Genk is prepared to accept £ 17 million for the international Sander Berge of Norway

The Republic of Ireland international has previous experience in the Championship, scoring 33 times in 128 appearances during spells in Preston and Bristol City in the division.

The Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge could head for Yorkshire, after Robinson's departure.

Berge told Genk that he wants to leave in this transfer window, with the Blades in negotiations on a £ 17 million deal.

