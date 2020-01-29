Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United: how the transfer saga developed | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML39927c69da9e9691e5afbbd92180927011% %MINIFYHTML39927c69da9e9691e5afbbd92180927012%









%MINIFYHTML39927c69da9e9691e5afbbd92180927013% %MINIFYHTML39927c69da9e9691e5afbbd92180927014%







1:20



After Manchester United reached an agreement for Bruno Fernandes, Francis Benali and Darragh MacAnthony of The Transfer Show discuss what he will offer the club.

After Manchester United reached an agreement for Bruno Fernandes, Francis Benali and Darragh MacAnthony of The Transfer Show discuss what he will offer the club.

In the coming years, the words "saga transfer,quot; will be synonymous with Bruno Fernandes.

A transfer saga that has angered and intrigued, not one, but two windows. A transfer saga that is almost over. Almost. With this move, you dare not say 100 percent until the Lisbon boy holds a Manchester United shirt next to a radiant Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United's search began in the summer; Fernandes was explored several times. "The agreement is made," reports shouted in the Portuguese press. It was not.

United had decided against the firm long before the last week when rumors persisted. The interest of Tottenham came and went, as was the interest of Real Madrid. Talking about an interested Spanish giant would be a topic, more on that later …

Man Utd vs Lobos Live

January came, and the rumor began. This time, he felt different.

United's results were not good. They were desperate for a creative central midfielder. They were desperate for Bruno Fernandes. Sporting was very aware of this. The point was that Sporting's financial situation was precarious. They necessary the money. United was very aware of this.

Where will Fernandes fit in Manchester United? Manchester United has agreed on an agreement to sign Bruno Fernandes of Sporting Lisbon, but where will he fit in the team?

It became a power struggle. Brinkmanship. Who would blink first?

Initially, nobody did.

Fernandes played his "final game,quot; against Benfica and quickly continued to play his "final game,quot; against Braga. Then came his "final game,quot; against Maritime.

Bruo Fernandes landed in Manchester on Wednesday night

The valuation gap was thought to be £ 10 million. For days, reports from Portugal claimed that the agreement was closed, that the agreement was to be "completed in 48 hours." United fans were excited. In Old Trafford, everything was quiet. They felt that Sporting was not, well, too sporty. They felt that the media were being used to apply pressure.

One problem: United's form created its own pressure. Fans were crying for someone special, they were crying for someone inspiring. They were crying for someone.

So who would win the battle of wills: the club desperate for the player or the club desperate for the money?

2:47 Sky Sports News journalist Kaveh Solhekol says that Manchester United agreed to an agreement with Sporting CP for Bruno Fernandes could be due to a negotiation tactic of superagent Jorge Mendes Sky Sports News journalist Kaveh Solhekol says that Manchester United agreed to an agreement with Sporting CP for Bruno Fernandes could be due to a negotiation tactic of superagent Jorge Mendes

So, a twist. What is a transfer saga without a spin? Barcelona (as promised – enter the Spanish giant) was interested in making a complex agreement by which Fernandes would be robbed of the clutches of United and then sent to Valencia. How can this be happening?

Was United played? Or was Barca really trying to make a deal?

United blinked.

A few hours after Barça's "interest,quot; became public, United raised its offer. Sporting had wanted 80 million euros, and United's offer was worth 80 million euros; 55m in advance with another 25m in add-ons, some realistic, others not so much.

Bruno Fernandes had played his last game for Sporting Lisbon.

Bruno Fernandes is a teammate in Portugal of former Manchester United favorite Cristiano Ronaldo

Both clubs will claim victory. Sporting will tell its fans that 80 million euros were too good to refuse. United will say that 80 million euros is a cut, because if they end up paying that figure, Fernandes will have helped them win the Champions League, no matter qualifying for it.

The time of 4:15 pm on Wednesday, January 29 will last a long time in memory. "Manchester United is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with Sporting Clube of Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes. The agreement is subject to a medical agreement and personal terms."

Thirty-four words that put an end to Bruno Fernandes' transfer saga … Well, almost.

Analysis: Where will Fernandes fit in?

Nick Wright of Sky Sports

& # 39; Fernandes is a versatile right-wing player who has been used in various positions during his time in Sporting, but most of his minutes this season have reached number 10 and that is certainly the most obvious position for him to place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's favorite. 4-2-3-1 alignment.

The most used Solskjaer players in that position this season have been Andreas Pereira, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata, but in a combined total of 29 appearances in No. 10 in all competitions, they have only contributed three goals and five assists among them.

& # 39; As such, creativity has become a major problem for United, which does not have a single player among the top 20 opportunities created in the Premier League this season. Liverpool and Manchester City, on the other hand, have three representatives each, while Chelsea has two.

“ Fernandes will enter a test environment much more than he is used to, it is not realistic to expect him to reproduce his Primeira Liga production in the Premier League, but he has experience in adapting to different environments after having spent time in Italy and It still offers a considerable improvement in Manchester United's current options at No. 10.

"He would get a lot of shooting opportunities from the No. 10 position, and in Daniel James, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, he would also have three perfect goals for his final passes in the third third and through balls."

Read the full feature here