Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, reveals secrets about his workouts

Britney Spears Y Sam Asghari They are stronger together.

The superstar singer and her coach beau love having in the zone. Over the years, the celebrity couple has published a series of clips of their joint workouts online, sharing their movements with fans. Now, Sam is opening to train and sweat with his protagonist.

"(Britney) is a born athlete, so the information she has about exercise combined with what I know about fitness is what you see when we collaborate on the new movements we do together," Sam tells E! News. "It looks great on camera, but the movements are much more difficult in person than they seem."

"We work a lot together. We run, we do a lot of yoga, we really challenge ourselves to do different types of exercises," Sam continues. "I can't do many of the yoga movements she does. She is a born athlete and tries hard, combining dance with various workouts."