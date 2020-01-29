Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, reveals secrets about his workouts

Britney Spears Y Sam Asghari They are stronger together.
The superstar singer and her coach beau love having in the zone. Over the years, the celebrity couple has published a series of clips of their joint workouts online, sharing their movements with fans. Now, Sam is opening to train and sweat with his protagonist.
"(Britney) is a born athlete, so the information she has about exercise combined with what I know about fitness is what you see when we collaborate on the new movements we do together," Sam tells E! News. "It looks great on camera, but the movements are much more difficult in person than they seem."
"We work a lot together. We run, we do a lot of yoga, we really challenge ourselves to do different types of exercises," Sam continues. "I can't do many of the yoga movements she does. She is a born athlete and tries hard, combining dance with various workouts."
"You just can't stabilize when you're fit," he adds. "You really need to challenge yourself and change things to maintain your physical condition."
In fact, Sam has just launched a fitness program today, Asghari Fitness (AsghariFitness.com) to help people be in the best shape of their lives.
"Everyone around me, my family, my girlfriend and my team encouraged me to do a program created for everyone to get in the best shape of their lives," Sam tells E! News. "This is a professional program designed for everyone. It's about changing people's lifestyle. It's a nutrition plan, it's a training and it also incorporates spiritual and mental aspects. It's a program that covers everything."
"The fitness program is designed for anyone, people who have an hour or even 30 minutes to train," he continues. "Getting to the gym, just getting there is important, and taking into account calories in calories. The program will keep track of what you are doing in your personal profile. Most movements focus on body weight, so you can do most of them anywhere. "
While Sam and Britney love going to the gym together, they also enjoy a variety of outdoor activities.
"Most of the activities we do involve movement anyway. We are going to ride a horse, ride a bike and now we are thinking about skydiving," Sam shares. "Skydiving is a very active sport, so we are trying to practice it. We do many outdoor activities together. We really want to venture out and live the best quality of life we can."
In addition to training, Sam is also an incipient actor. He appeared in NCIS and I was also in Can you keep a secret? Then you can see Sam in the Carl Weber Serie, The family business.
